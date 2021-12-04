  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party and RLD to announce alliance in mega joint rally

    According to sources, seat-sharing talks between the two sides have reached the very last stage. 

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 4, 2021, 11:21 AM IST
    The Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal are expected to formally announce their alliance on December 7 for the forthcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and RLD President Jayant Chaudhary are preparing to make the formal announcement of the alliance at a joint rally. According to sources, seat-sharing talks between the two sides have reached the very last stage. 

    Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party state president Naresh Uttam will camp in Meerut from Saturday. Party leaders say that leaders of both parties have been holding numerous meetings. The SP-RLD joint rally will prove to be important for West Uttar Pradesh. Dismissing any speculation on a tie-up with the Congress, Akhilesh had on Friday said that he did not know the role the Congress party would play in the 2022 assembly elections. He said, 'We have a feeling that the people of Uttar Pradesh will reject him, maybe his seat count will be zero.'

    Akhilesh also targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that the latter had not done anything for Bundelkhand. Addressing a gathering, the SP leader targeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that people in Bundelkhand are very upset with the party. He further said that if the government had fulfilled its promise, then the people and youth would not have to face problems during the lockdown. 'They were saying that laptops, mobiles will be given, but why. Our Baba Chief Minister does not even know how to operate a laptop. If he had known, he would have understood its importance,'  Akhilesh said.

    'If any government has received the maximum number of notices in fake encounters, then it is the Uttar Pradesh government. Yogi Adityanath government claims to have a development agenda. Their development is to change names and change colours; they change names wherever they go,' he added. 

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2021, 11:21 AM IST
