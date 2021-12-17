UP Election 2022: BJP to hold mega rally with Nishad Party in Lucknow today

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will stage a big rally alongside its Western UP allies at the Ramabai Ambedkar venue in Lucknow ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The rally, dubbed "Sarkar Banao, Adhikar Pao," is organised by the BJP and its affiliate, the Nishad Party. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will speak at the gathering, along with Nishad Party officials, to set the tone for the state's approaching elections. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, the Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, will also attend the event. During his day-long visit to Uttar Pradesh, Shah will also attend a "Nishad Samaj Jan Sabha." The event today is scheduled to take place between 2 and 3 p.m.

In September, the incumbent BJP formally formed an alliance with the Nishad (Nirbal Indian Shoshit Humara Aam Dal) Party, led by Sanjay Nishad. According to political observers, the Nishad group has proven to be a valuable electoral asset for the BJP in recent elections.

Also Read | UP Election 2022: PM Modi holds breakfast meet with 40 MPs from Uttar Pradesh at his residence

According to political analysts quoted by ANI, the Nishad group has proven to be a valuable electoral asset for the BJP in previous elections. In August, the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad) party and its coalition partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), conducted a survey in several areas in eastern and central Uttar Pradesh. The study was designed to determine which seats Nishad party nominees will be able to win in the 2022 Assembly election, which is set to take place early next year.

Elections for 403 members of the Legislative Assembly will be held in Uttar Pradesh in February and March 2022. The major battleground will be between the BJP and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP). The saffron party gained 312 seats in the state's previous assembly elections, while the SP got 47, the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) 19, and the Congress only seven. Other candidates won the remaining seats.