    UP Election 2022: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to contest against Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur

    The Dalit politician had already stated that he would run against Yogi Adityanath in the February-March poll. His party publicly confirmed on Thursday, only days after the BJP revealed that Yogi Adityanath would run for the UP election from Gorakhpur Sadar.

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 1:43 PM IST
    Azad Samaj Party president Chandrashekhar Azad would run for the Gorakhpur assembly seat against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath. Taking to the social media, in a statement, the party said: "Taking forward the concept of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ji and Matyavar Kanshi Ram Saheb's 'Bahujan Hitay-Bahujan Sukhay,' Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) names Chandra Shekhar Aazad as its candidate from Gorakhpur (Urban) constituency."


    The BJP has fielded Yogi Adityanath from his stronghold of Gorakhpur, where he was elected to the Lok Sabha for five consecutive terms until 2017. The Dalit politician had already stated that he would run against Yogi Adityanath in the February-March poll. His party publicly confirmed on Thursday, only days after the BJP revealed that Yogi Adityanath would run for the UP election from Gorakhpur Sadar.

    Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath is contesting for the first time as an MLA. However, his primary opponent will be the yet-to-be-announced Samajwadi Party candidate. The Bhim Army head met with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav last week.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: Azad Samaj Party to contest solo after ruling out alliance with SP; talks on with Congress

    Following his discussion with the Yadav scion, Azad ruled out any chance of an alliance between the Azad Samaj Party and the SP for the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022. According to Chandrashekhar 'Azad, Akhilesh Yadav is seeking the 'Dalit vote bank,' and the former chief minister does not want Dalits in his party. After discussions with the Samajwadi Party fell, Chandrashekhar's party declared that it would field candidates in roughly 33 seats in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at Yogi Adityanath, clears air on breakup with Azad

