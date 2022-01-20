UP Election 2022: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to contest against Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur

The Dalit politician had already stated that he would run against Yogi Adityanath in the February-March poll. His party publicly confirmed on Thursday, only days after the BJP revealed that Yogi Adityanath would run for the UP election from Gorakhpur Sadar.

Azad Samaj Party president Chandrashekhar Azad would run for the Gorakhpur assembly seat against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath. Taking to the social media, in a statement, the party said: "Taking forward the concept of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ji and Matyavar Kanshi Ram Saheb's 'Bahujan Hitay-Bahujan Sukhay,' Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) names Chandra Shekhar Aazad as its candidate from Gorakhpur (Urban) constituency."



Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath is contesting for the first time as an MLA. However, his primary opponent will be the yet-to-be-announced Samajwadi Party candidate. The Bhim Army head met with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav last week.

Following his discussion with the Yadav scion, Azad ruled out any chance of an alliance between the Azad Samaj Party and the SP for the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022. According to Chandrashekhar 'Azad, Akhilesh Yadav is seeking the 'Dalit vote bank,' and the former chief minister does not want Dalits in his party. After discussions with the Samajwadi Party fell, Chandrashekhar's party declared that it would field candidates in roughly 33 seats in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

