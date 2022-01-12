UP Election 2022: Another setback for BJP, Dara Singh Chauhan quits party

Chauhan is the second OBC (Other Backward Class) leader to leave Team Yogi Adityanath only months before the Uttar Pradesh election.

Dara Singh Chauhan, a second minister in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet in Uttar Pradesh, has resigned, continuing a flurry of withdrawals that began with Swami Prasad Maurya's surprise resignation on Tuesday. He is the second OBC (Other Backward Class) leader to leave Team Yogi Adityanath only months before the Uttar Pradesh election.

In his resignation letter, Chauhan stated that the BJP created the government in Uttar Pradesh with the backing of Dalits and other backward communities, but it did not serve them properly. In terms of his plans, Chauhan stated that he would consult with people of his community before deciding whether or not to join any political organisation. Chauhan accused the BJP administration of ignoring Dalits, OBCs, farmers, and jobless youth in his resignation letter.

Chauhan is often seen as a significant presence among the Lonia Chauhans, an OBC community in eastern Uttar Pradesh. His resignation comes a day after Swami Prasad Maurya declared that he is leaving the BJP. Following Maurya's resignation, Tindwari MLA Brajesh Prajapati, Tilhar's Roshan Lal Varma, and Bilhaur's Bhagwati Sagar announced their resignations from the BJP.

Meanwhile, Swami Prasad Maurya, who resigned from the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday, said on January 14 that he will join the Samajwadi Party. He also mentioned that he has not received any calls from politicians of any size. "The BJP would not have had to tackle this if they had been more cautious with their time and focused on popular issues," he concluded. He went on to explain that his decision to resign was driven by the treatment of Dalits, backward castes, farmers, youth, and businessmen by the BJP administration.

