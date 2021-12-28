  • Facebook
    Kanpur: PM Modi takes metro ride; advises IIT-Kanpur students to ‘choose challenge over comfort’

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kanpur, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 1:37 PM IST
    Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the fully constructed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and took a ride in the metro along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri. He undertook the metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

    “Today is a day of double happiness for Kanpur. On one hand, Kanpur is getting a metro rail facility and on other hand, the world of technology is also getting priceless gifts from IIT Kanpur," said PM Modi.

    The Kanpur Metro Rail Project comprises two corridors and has a total length of 32.5 km. The first corridor from IIT-Kanpur to Naubasta is 23.8-km-long while the second corridor from Chandrashekar Azad Agriculture University to Barra-8 is 8.6-km-long.

    The Priority Section from IIT- Kanpur to Motijheel of the first corridor having nine elevated metro stations is ready for revenue operations now.

    The trains of Kanpur Metro will be equipped with ‘regenerative braking’ technology which will save upto 35% energy in train operations. The regenerative braking is the main brake power of the train and regains the maximum possible energy and pumps it back to the system and thus fully utilizes the advantage of 3-phase technology, the PMO statement read.

    Besides the Metro Rail Project, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.

    As per the PMO, the 356 Km long Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum.

    Earlier, PM Modi attended the 54th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur and felicitated the outgoing graduates with degrees. He addressed the students and said that they should choose challenge over comfort. PM Modi said that fear of the unknown often glooms over students, but after coming to IIT Kanpur, “you are today on a quest for the best.”

    “IIT Kanpur has strengthened your foundation. The personality that you've developed here will give you the power to serve society as a whole and empower your nation,” he told students.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2021, 2:26 PM IST
