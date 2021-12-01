Punjab Elections 2022: In big blow, Akali Dal's Manjinder Sirsa joins BJP ahead of polls

In the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Punjab. According to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday, Sirsa met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leader JP Nadda before being admitted into the BJP. Sirsa, he claimed, had been working with them for a long period.

Sirsa was once the head of the DSGMC. However, he has recently resigned. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the leader wrote that with gratitude to everyone who worked with him, he resigned from Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee as President. He said he would not contest upcoming DSGMC internal elections and added that his commitment to serve his community, humanity and nation remains same.

Shekhawat welcomed Sirsa joining the BJP, saying his inclusion will help the saffron party in the Punjab poll.

Following his induction, Sirsa thanked the BJP leadership and stated that he had worked with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and benefited people worldwide. He stated that Akali has been with the BJP for a long time and worked together on the Sikh problem. He went on to say that there are now a variety of concerns affecting Sikhs across the country. JP Nadda welcomed Manjinder Sirsa and hoped that his experience would benefit the organisation.

Sirsa's departure is expected to be a significant setback for the Akali Dal, attempting to reclaim lost ground in Punjab, which it dominated till 2017. He is a Haryana-based Sikh politician who is close to Akali Dal head Sukhbir Singh Badal. Sirsa was a major face of the Akali Dal in the national capital, and he was an outspoken backer of farmers' rallies against the three disputed agricultural legislation.

