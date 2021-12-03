Punjab Election 2022: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joins Congress ahead of polls

Sidhu Moosewala, a Punjabi artist, joined the Congress on Friday in the presence of state President Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Moosewala was characterised as a "young idol" and a "international personality" by the Punjab Congress chairman. He stated that Sidhu Moosewala is now a member of their family and that they welcome him into the Congress fold. While inviting the singer into the celebration, Channi stated that Moosewala became a great musician by pure hard effort and earned the hearts of millions of people with his songs.

Moosewala's full name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, and he comes from Moosa village in Mansa district. His mother is the village head. The musician stated that he joined the Congress to help increase the voice of Punjabis. He stated that this is his first press conference and that he began singing three years ago. He stated that he is taking a new step and that Mansa is not fully developed, but a section of this place raised him, so he would raise his voice.

Before, the musician has faced criticism for encouraging violence and gun culture in his songs. He studied music in college and afterwards migrated to Canada. He began his musical career by composing a song called 'Licence,' which was sung by Ninja and launched his career as a composer and vocalist. Moosewala has a massive fan base and is well-known for his gangster raps.

His song 'Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi,' which was published in September 2019, sparked outrage due to an allusion to the 18th-century Sikh fighter Mai Bhago. He was accused of casting a negative light on the Sikh warrior. Moosewala subsequently expressed regret and apologised.

