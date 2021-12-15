  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: Is Harbhajan Singh joining Congress? Navjot Singh Sidhu's post sparks off rumour mill

    Harbhajan Singh met with Navjot Singh Sidhu just days after denying joining the BJP on December 11. 

    Punjab Election 2022 Harbhajan Singh joining Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu post sparks off rumour mill
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 8:21 PM IST
    With the Punjab assembly elections just months away, star cricketer Harbhajan Singh visited Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and hinted at joining the Congress. Singh's photo with Sindhu was published on Twitter by the latter. "Picture laden with potential.... With Bhajji the bright star," Sidhu said in the tweet. The meeting takes place before the assembly elections in Punjab, slated for next year. 

    Political pundits believe the cricketer would join the grand old party before the election. However, neither Congress nor Harbhajan Singh has made any public announcements in this respect.
    Harbhajan met with Sidhu just days after denying joining the BJP on December 11. Harbhajan rejected a storey saying that the cricketer would join the BJP as "false news."

    Since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there has been a lot of speculation about the cricketer's political career. The move comes ahead of the first meeting of the Punjab Congress campaign committee, which was formed for the state elections, scheduled for Wednesday. Sunil Jakhar, the former leader of the Punjab Congress, has been named chairman of the campaign committee.

    Captain Amarinder Singh, on the other hand, who resigned from Congress only days after standing down as Chief Minister, is expected to join forces with the BJP in the assembly elections. Amarinder Singh stated that his party's objective, the Punjab Lok Congress, was to create the state's next administration rather than simply defeat the governing Congress.

    Getting Harbhajan would be a huge boost for either Congress or the BJP ahead of the election. The Congress is keen to keep control of the state - one of only a handful that it completely controls - and deploying Harbhajan, who played three matches for India alongside Sidhu, would be a huge boost.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2021, 8:21 PM IST
