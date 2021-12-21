  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: Setback for Cong as Gurmit Singh Sodhi joins BJP; says 'deeply hurt, feels suffocated'

    Sodhi stated in his resignation letter on Twitter that he was extremely upset by the party's constant squabbling and infighting.

    Punjab Election 2022 Gurmit Singh Sodhi resigns from Congress says deeply hurt by bickering within party gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 2:04 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, a Congress MLA, has resigned from the party on Tuesday and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, giving a severe blow to the party ahead of the 2022 Punjab elections. He joined the saffron party in the presence of Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Bhupender Yadav. Sodhi added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP can preserve Punjab, which is why he has decided to join the BJP.

    The leader stated in his resignation letter on Twitter that he was extremely upset by the party's constant squabbling and infighting. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sodhi wrote that he could not accept Punjab's suffocation and helplessness. He said the Congress party had put the state's security and communal harmony at stake. Sodhi added that rather than taking action to restore peace in Punjab, senior Congress leadership is hell bent on destroying the border state for personal gains.

    Sodhi, a close confidant of previous Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, served in his government but was not included in the incoming chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. 

    The 67-year-old has been involved in politics since 1973 and is regarded as one of the state's tallest leaders. He was first elected as an MLA in 2002, and he was re-elected in 2007, 2012, and 2017. In 2018, he was appointed chief whip of the Congress.

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Capt Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP; seat-sharing yet to be decided

    Captain Amarinder Singh, the former Chief Minister of Punjab, joined forces with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)  in preparation for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.
    Singh, who recently quit the Congress party to create the Punjab Lok Congress, met with senior BJP leader and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to explore the formation of an alliance between the two parties.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2021, 3:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goa Election 2022: Another setback to Congress as MLA Aleixo Lourenco quits gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Another setback to Congress as MLA Aleixo Lourenco quits

    UP Election 2022 From wooing women voters to revisiting memories Congress wrap up Amethi Rae Bareli tour gcw

    UP Election 2022: From wooing women voters to revisiting memories; Congress wrap up Amethi, Rae Bareli tour

    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi show of strength in Raebareli to hold shakti samvad with 5000 women gcw

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi’s show of strength in Raebareli, to hold 'Shakti Samvad' with 5000 women

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 BJP to launch Jan Vishwas Yatra today gcw

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: BJP to launch 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' today

    Punjab Election 2022 Capt Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP seat sharing yet to be decided gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Capt Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP; seat-sharing yet to be decided

    Recent Stories

    Nora Fatehi-Guru Randhawa dating rumours: Actress twerks sexily in Dance Meri Rani [WATCH] SCJ

    Nora Fatehi-Guru Randhawa dating rumours: Actress twerks sexily in Dance Meri Rani [WATCH]

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi in Prayagraj says security given to women unprecedented, increased their dignity-dnm

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi in Prayagraj says security given to women unprecedented, increased their dignity

    Ravichandran Ashwin reveals he contemplated retirement between 2018-20; recalls being 'crushed' by Ravi Shastri's remarks-ayh

    Ashwin reveals he contemplated retirement between 2018-20; recalls being 'crushed' by Ravi Shastri's remarks

    Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia booked in drugs case, FIR filed; Navjot Singh Sidhu celebrates-dnm

    Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia booked in drugs case, FIR filed; Navjot Singh Sidhu celebrates

    Happy birthday Govinda: Here's how actor is celebrating his special day today, check out SCJ

    Happy birthday Govinda: Here's how actor is celebrating his special day today, check out

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospital Whitefield doctors demonstrate how to perform life-saving CPR-ycb

    Manipal Hospital Whitefield doctors demonstrate how to perform life-saving CPR

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: BFC must kept a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC must keep a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors

    Video Icon
    Police ki Pathshaala Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    'Police ki Pathshaala': Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    Video Icon