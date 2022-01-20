Punjab Election 2022: Congress and Channi use 'Dalit' card to save fave

The Congress party in Punjab is entangled in controversy after the Enforcement Directorate raids on chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's relatives in connection with the illegal sand mining case of 2018. To cover the defamation, the party strategists questioned the raid's timing ahead of the assembly election.

In Punjab, mining has been a significant issue since the beginning. Congress has upheld the matter in the state that it has become a considerable subject. Now, the Opposition parties are heavily criticizing the ruling Channi-led Congress party of corruption. The Aam Aadmi Party, former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, and the Bains brothers are taking an aggressive stance on the same.

Channi's 'non-corrupt' persona harmed

According to the experts, the impression that Chief Minister Channi had constructed for three months has been destroyed by this ED raids. As per Kumar Vikram Singh, director of the Institute of Social Science and Studies, the Congress election campaign is riding on Chief Minister Channi.

Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh failed to keep up the promises he and Congress had committed to the people in the last assembly election. This has resulted in a significant drop in support for the party.

Channi built a good image

Kumar Vikram Singh added that Congress appointed Channi as the new chief minister of Punjab to alter the current possibilities. Undoubted, Channi has worked hard to strengthen both the party and himself. Both were getting benefits. Despite his efforts, Congress did not nominate Sidhu as the Chief Ministerial face. The reason is that Channi holds a positive image amongst the voters. Being a Dalit, he has held the Dalit voters together. Channi has boosted Congress with Dalit voters.

Congress is all set for a fight.

The Congress and Channi are at odds over the ED raid. Both have been playing the Dalit card to tide over the crisis. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala issued a statement calling the ED raid an attack on the Dalits. Additionally, Channi's cabinet ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa, Brahm Mahindra, Sukh Sarkaria, and Tripat Rajinder Bajwa have joined the issue now. Channi claimed that ED would attempt to link him to cabinet ministers to prevent him from running in the scheduled assembly elections. Channi further alleged that the ED wanted to create an atmosphere of fear since he is Dalit. Channi sidelined himself while talking about the recovery of about Rs 10 crore from his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey; Channi merely quipped, 'I don't know about this recovery; only my nephew could clarify'.