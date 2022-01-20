  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress and Channi use 'Dalit' card to save fave

    Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala issued a statement calling the ED raid on Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew an attack on the Dalits

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress and Channi use 'Dalit' card to save fave - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 2:27 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Congress party in Punjab is entangled in controversy after the Enforcement Directorate raids on chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's relatives in connection with the illegal sand mining case of 2018. To cover the defamation, the party strategists questioned the raid's timing ahead of the assembly election. 

    In Punjab, mining has been a significant issue since the beginning. Congress has upheld the matter in the state that it has become a considerable subject. Now, the Opposition parties are heavily criticizing the ruling Channi-led Congress party of corruption. The Aam Aadmi Party, former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, and the Bains brothers are taking an aggressive stance on the same. 

    Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: Congress not to announce CM face, to fight under collective leadership 

    Channi's 'non-corrupt' persona harmed

    According to the experts, the impression that Chief Minister Channi had constructed for three months has been destroyed by this ED raids. As per Kumar Vikram Singh, director of the Institute of Social Science and Studies, the Congress election campaign is riding on Chief Minister Channi. 

    Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh failed to keep up the promises he and Congress had committed to the people in the last assembly election. This has resulted in a significant drop in support for the party. 

    Channi built a good image

    Kumar Vikram Singh added that Congress appointed Channi as the new chief minister of Punjab to alter the current possibilities. Undoubted, Channi has worked hard to strengthen both the party and himself. Both were getting benefits. Despite his efforts, Congress did not nominate Sidhu as the Chief Ministerial face. The reason is that Channi holds a positive image amongst the voters. Being a Dalit, he has held the Dalit voters together. Channi has boosted Congress with Dalit voters.  

    Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: After ED raids on CM Channi's nephew, Congress says not afraid of usual BJP tactics

    Congress is all set for a fight.

    The Congress and Channi are at odds over the ED raid. Both have been playing the Dalit card to tide over the crisis. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala issued a statement calling the ED raid an attack on the Dalits. Additionally, Channi's cabinet ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa, Brahm Mahindra, Sukh Sarkaria, and Tripat Rajinder Bajwa have joined the issue now. Channi claimed that ED would attempt to link him to cabinet ministers to prevent him from running in the scheduled assembly elections. Channi further alleged that the ED wanted to create an atmosphere of fear since he is Dalit. Channi sidelined himself while talking about the recovery of about Rs 10 crore from his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey; Channi merely quipped, 'I don't know about this recovery; only my nephew could clarify'.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2022, 2:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to contest against Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur gcw

    UP Election 2022: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to contest against Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi lashes out at Centre, terms ED raid 'a revenge' - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi lashes out at Centre, terms ED raid 'a revenge'

    Goa Election 2022: NCP, Shiv Sena form alliance for Assembly polls, say offer to Congress in vain - ADT

    Goa Election 2022: NCP, Shiv Sena form alliance for Assembly polls, say offer to Congress in vain

    Assembly Election 2022 BJP to hold rallies in hybrid mode in 5 poll bound states gcw

    Assembly Election 2022: BJP to hold rallies in hybrid mode in 5-poll bound states

    Goa Election 2022 Amit Palekar to be AAP chief ministerial candidate announces Arvind Kejriwal gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Amit Palekar to be AAP's chief ministerial candidate, announces Arvind Kejriwal

    Recent Stories

    After T20I, Indians miss out on ICC ODI Team of the Year as well; Babar Azam leads again-ayh

    After T20I, Indians miss out on ICC ODI Team of the Year as well; Babar Azam leads again

    Exclusive Meet Indore royal family whose centuries-old Rawala turned sets for Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan film drb

    Meet Indore’s royal family whose centuries-old 'Rawala' turned sets for Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s film

    Budget 2022 Wishlist: Favourable taxation to startups, bank loans for drivers, E-auto GST rate cut

    Budget 2022 Wishlist: Favourable taxation for startups, bank loans for drivers, E-auto GST rate cut

    Delhi riots: In a first, court sentences 25-year-old Dinesh Yadav to 5 years' imprisonment-dnm

    Delhi riots: In a first, court sentences 25-year-old Dinesh Yadav to 5 years’ imprisonment

    UP Election 2022 Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to contest against Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur gcw

    UP Election 2022: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to contest against Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira on SC East Bengal loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1

    Video Icon
    Explained True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Explained: True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil on OFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon