Punjab Election 2022: 'Top leader offered money, cabinet berth to join BJP party': AAP MP Bhagwant Mann

The head of the Punjab Aam Aadmi Party, Bhagwant Mann, stated on Sunday that a prominent BJP leader promised him money and a place in the Union Cabinet in exchange for joining the saffron party. The claims come ahead of next year's state assembly elections. In a statement to the media, the Sangrur MP stated that he could not be purchased with money or anything else. Mann alleged, without naming anybody, that a top BJP leader approached him four days ago and asked him, "Mann Sahab, what would it take for you to join the BJP?"

He claimed that he was also questioned whether he "needed money." The AAP representative further stated that if he joined the BJP, he would be appointed to the Union Cabinet.

Mann, the AAP's lone MP from Punjab, stated that he informed the BJP leader that he is on a non-commission assignment. He stated that he assured the BJP leader that there may be others "whom you could purchase."

Mann stated that he could not be purchased with money or anything else. When pressed to name the BJP leader, he stated that he would do so when the time came. According to the AAP representative, the BJP has no presence in Punjab. BJP representatives were barred from entering villages, and farmers were outraged when the government scrapped farm restrictions last week.

Mann accused the BJP of basing its politics on stealing politicians from other parties, citing Goa, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh as examples. When pressed to name the BJP leader, he stated he will do it "at the appropriate moment." Mann claimed that the BJP has no presence in Punjab and that its meetings and rallies are poorly attended. He went on to criticise the BJP, calling it "the party that slaughtered 750 farmers, the party that ran over farmers like insects in Lakhimpur Kheri."

Subhash Sharma, the BJP's Punjab General Secretary, described Mann's actions as "an attempt to stay relevant and in the spotlight."