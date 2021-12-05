  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: 'Top leader offered money, cabinet berth to join BJP party': AAP MP Bhagwant Mann

    Mann alleged, without naming anybody, that a top BJP leader approached him four days ago and asked him, "Mann Sahab, what would it take for you to join the BJP?" 

    Punjab Election 2022 AAP MP Bhagwant Mann says Top leader offered money cabinet berth to join BJP gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 6:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The head of the Punjab Aam Aadmi Party, Bhagwant Mann, stated on Sunday that a prominent BJP leader promised him money and a place in the Union Cabinet in exchange for joining the saffron party. The claims come ahead of next year's state assembly elections. In a statement to the media, the Sangrur MP stated that he could not be purchased with money or anything else. Mann alleged, without naming anybody, that a top BJP leader approached him four days ago and asked him, "Mann Sahab, what would it take for you to join the BJP?" 
    He claimed that he was also questioned whether he "needed money." The AAP representative further stated that if he joined the BJP, he would be appointed to the Union Cabinet.

    Mann, the AAP's lone MP from Punjab, stated that he informed the BJP leader that he is on a non-commission assignment. He stated that he assured the BJP leader that there may be others "whom you could purchase."

    Mann stated that he could not be purchased with money or anything else. When pressed to name the BJP leader, he stated that he would do so when the time came. According to the AAP representative, the BJP has no presence in Punjab. BJP representatives were barred from entering villages, and farmers were outraged when the government scrapped farm restrictions last week.

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal holds ‘Tiranga yatra’ in Pathankot to mobilise AAP cadre

    Mann accused the BJP of basing its politics on stealing politicians from other parties, citing Goa, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh as examples. When pressed to name the BJP leader, he stated he will do it "at the appropriate moment." Mann claimed that the BJP has no presence in Punjab and that its meetings and rallies are poorly attended. He went on to criticise the BJP, calling it "the party that slaughtered 750 farmers, the party that ran over farmers like insects in Lakhimpur Kheri."

    Subhash Sharma, the BJP's Punjab General Secretary, described Mann's actions as "an attempt to stay relevant and in the spotlight."

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2021, 6:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress gone into deep freezer oppn looking upto mamata banerjee to fill vacuum gcw

    Congress gone into 'deep freezer', Oppn now looking up to Mamata Banerjee to fill vacuum: TMC mouthpiece

    Punjab Election 2022 Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joins Congress ahead of polls gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joins Congress ahead of polls

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Priyanka says if Congress wins will provide jobs open manufacturing hub gcw

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka says if Cong comes to power, will provide 20 lakh jobs, open manufacturing hubs

    Prashant Kishor takes dig at Rahul Gandhi says Congress leadership not divine right of an individual gcw

    Prashant Kishor takes dig at Rahul Gandhi, says Congress' leadership not divine right of an individual

    Congress KC Venugopal reacts after mamata banerjee there is no upa remark gcw

    'Defeating BJP without Congress merely a dream': KC Venugopal after Mamata Banerjee’s ‘there is no UPA’ remark

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli and Co script top records on Day 3 (Check out)-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli and Co script top records on Day 3 (Check out)

    Arjun Kapoor calls girlfriend Malaika Arora 'Tougher Taskmaster'; shares some amazing pictures from Maldives RCB

    Arjun Kapoor calls girlfriend Malaika Arora 'Tougher Taskmaster'; shares some amazing pictures from Maldives

    Over 52 pc of Rajya Sabha sitting time was lost to disruptions protests winter Session gcw

    Over 52% of Rajya Sabha sitting time was lost to disruptions, protests during Parliament's Winter Session

    Karnataka 59 students test positive in new COVID-19 cluster in Chikkamagaluru school, tally now 69-dnm

    Karnataka: 59 students test positive in new COVID-19 cluster in Chikkamagaluru school, tally now 69

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test report: Virat Kohli and Co 5 wickets away from win at stumps on Day 3-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli and Co 5 wickets away from win at stumps on Day 3

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon