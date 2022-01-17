  • Facebook
    'Political comments': Delhi-Haryana health ministers' blame game on rising COVID-19 cases

    Jain said it is political comments. We can also add how many Haryana people are testing positive in Delhi.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 17, 2022, 4:34 PM IST
    Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said Delhi's 'uncontrolled' rise in the Covid-19 cases is the cause behind the high number in the three adjoining districts. 

    Vij, while talking to a media outlet said, more than half of the cases in Haryana are from Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Sonepat. The proximity to Delhi affects this; however, we are well prepared and not worried. 

    Immediately after his comment, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said people from outside Delhi are responsible for the high Covid-19 cases in Delhi. He said people from 'outside Delhi' add nearly 1,000 cases to Delhi's Covid-19 count daily. 

    Jain said it is political comments. We can also add how many Haryana people are testing positive in Delhi. Nearly 1,000 Covid-19 cases are being registered from outside Delhi each day. 

    Delhi will see a fall of 4,000 Covid-19 cases today, Jain stated. He also added today will be the fourth day when the numbers would be low than yesterday. 

    Jain further said the new Covid-19 cases would likely be 4,000-5,000 less than over 18,000 reported yesterday (Sunday). It is predicted to be around 13,000-14,000 today. 

    Also Read: Delhi expected to record 14,000 COVID cases on Monday, says health minister Satyendar Jain

    India's Covid-19 curve also indicated marginal progress today as the country registered 2.58 lakh cases, which is around 5 per cent lower than yesterday. Nearly 385 people have died of Covid-19 during the past 24-hours, the health ministry recorded. 

    While talking to the media, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the blame game would not help reduce the number. He said, "I won't indulge in the blame games." Also, the coronavirus is in the country, and we have to stop it. This is not the first time the government has indulged in a war of words over the Covid-19 crisis. In April 2021, the Delhi government criticized the neighbouring Haryana government for blocking the oxygen supply during the second wave. Haryana government clarified it was due to technical reasons.

