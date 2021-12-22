  • Facebook
    Goa Election 2022: Only AAP rival to BJP; TMC nowhere in race, says Kejriwal

    Taking potshots at Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, he said it is out of the game and does not even have a 1 per cent vote share in the coastal state.

    Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, declared on Wednesday that the AAP is the sole rival to the BJP in Goa. Taking potshots at Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, he said it is out of the game and does not even have a 1 per cent vote share in the coastal state. You may place a high value on the TMC, but I don't believe it has a chance in the contest, Kejriwal told reporters in Panaji.  The AAP's national convenor vowed a corruption-free government if elected.

    According to Kejriwal, the Goans have previously tried the Congress for 27 years, the MGP for 15 years, and the BJP for 15 years. He stated that Goa should give AAP a chance this time and that Goans will notice a difference, adding that Goa is a first-class state with totally third-class politicians. According to the Delhi CM, Goa deserves far better politicians, and the AAP is the only hope. We don't understand politics; we just know how to work, and AAP came here to provide a change and clean up the ugly politics that Goans are tired of, he continued.
    TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a two-day political tour to Goa last week, when she addressed many public rallies.

    Also Read | Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal promises unemployment allowance of Rs 3000/month, 24 hrs free electricity

    The TMC, which is attempting to gain traction in Goa, has positioned itself as a viable alternative to the BJP and Congress. Mamata is contemplating a national position for herself after the TMC's resounding victory in West Bengal elections. Several senior Goa Congress members, including former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro, have defected to the TMC in recent months.
    Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, the working president of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, became the latest MLA to leave the party and join the TMC on Monday.

