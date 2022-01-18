  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP slams Patole over 'hit Modi' remark, Congress chief explains it was not about PM Modi

    The video was shared by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Twitter; in the footage, Patole is heard saying, "I can hit Modi, abuse Modi." 

    BJP slams Patole over 'hit Modi' remark, Congress chief explains it was not about PM Modi - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole was criticized after a video surfaced on the web of him allegedly making insulting remarks against PM Modi on Monday. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the video on Twitter; in the footage, Patole, while talking to locals, is heard saying, "I can hit Modi, abuse Modi" in Bhandara during the local body election campaign. 
     

    Patole can be heard in the video saying, "Why do I fight? For the last thirty years, I have been in politics. People enrich one generation in five years. They launched schools and colleges for their ages to grow. In my political career, I have never established one school. I aid people. That's why I can hit Modi, abuse Modi. Thus, Modi campaigned against me."

    Reacting to the video Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted, the language used by the Maharashtra Congress State President Nana Patole about the Prime Minister is very offensive and reprehensible. Gadkari requests the police administration to file a case against Patole and arrest him. 

     

     

    Also Read: Cracks in Maha Aghadi: Shiv Sena tells Congress it is ready for a battle

    Union Minister Narayan Rane also condemned the remark and demanded Patole's arrest. Rane tweeted that it's a matter of national security and police should arrest Nana Patole.

     

    Meanwhile, a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers headed by the former Maharashtra Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule complained to the Kuhi Police Station, calling for an FIR to be filed against Congress President Nana Patole.

    Clarifying his statement, Patole said he is aware of what dignity a Prime Minister's position hold. His statement was for a local goon, whose name is also Modi. He further added that he never spoke about PM Modi; however, BJP wishes to support local goons; it's their wish. Patole also said, these people are complaining now, where the same people who called Manmohan Singh, a thief despite being the Prime Minister. BJP's outrage is meaningless. 
     

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2022, 10:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goa Election 2022 Shiv Sena NCP may form an alliance to contest polls together gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Shiv Sena, NCP may form an alliance to contest polls together

    UP Election 2022 PM Modi to interact with BJP workers from Varanasi on Tuesday gcw

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi to interact with BJP workers from Varanasi on Tuesday

    Political comments Delhi-Haryana health ministers' blame game on rising COVID-19 cases - ADT

    'Political comments': Delhi-Haryana health ministers' blame game on rising COVID-19 cases

    Goa Election 2022 Sena Sanjay Raut urges non BJP parties to support Manohar Parrikar son Utpal in polls gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Sena's Sanjay Raut urges non-BJP parties to support Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal in polls

    Punjab Election 2022 AAP to announce CM candidate on Tuesday says Arvind Kejriwal gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP to announce CM candidate on Tuesday, says Arvind Kejriwal

    Recent Stories

    India records 238018 new COVID19 cases positivity rate at 14 dot 43 per cent Omicron tally at 8891 gcw

    India records 2,38,018 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 14.43%; Omicron tally at 8,891

    Goa Election 2022 Shiv Sena NCP may form an alliance to contest polls together gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Shiv Sena, NCP may form an alliance to contest polls together

    UP Election 2022 PM Modi to interact with BJP workers from Varanasi on Tuesday gcw

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi to interact with BJP workers from Varanasi on Tuesday

    Dhanush Aishwaryaa split Fans revisit old video where Dhanush sings a song for Rajinikanth daughter watch drb

    Dhanush-Aishwaryaa split: Fans revisit old video where Dhanush sings a song for Rajinikanth’s daughter; watch

    Punjab Election 2022: Behind Congress HQ's 'Asli Chief Minister' message for Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Punjab Election 2022: Behind Congress HQ's 'Asli Chief Minister' message for Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Recent Videos

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Video Icon
    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Video Icon
    CPM dirt protest in North Kerala

    CPI-M's 'dirt'y protest in North Kerala

    Video Icon
    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    Video Icon
    Australian Open 2022 Djokovic absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal Medvedev Zverev Tsitsipas and others

    Australian Open 2022: Djokovic's absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal, Medvedev and others

    Video Icon