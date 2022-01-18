BJP slams Patole over 'hit Modi' remark, Congress chief explains it was not about PM Modi

The video was shared by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Twitter; in the footage, Patole is heard saying, "I can hit Modi, abuse Modi."

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole was criticized after a video surfaced on the web of him allegedly making insulting remarks against PM Modi on Monday. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the video on Twitter; in the footage, Patole, while talking to locals, is heard saying, "I can hit Modi, abuse Modi" in Bhandara during the local body election campaign.



Patole can be heard in the video saying, "Why do I fight? For the last thirty years, I have been in politics. People enrich one generation in five years. They launched schools and colleges for their ages to grow. In my political career, I have never established one school. I aid people. That's why I can hit Modi, abuse Modi. Thus, Modi campaigned against me."

Reacting to the video Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted, the language used by the Maharashtra Congress State President Nana Patole about the Prime Minister is very offensive and reprehensible. Gadkari requests the police administration to file a case against Patole and arrest him.

Also Read: Cracks in Maha Aghadi: Shiv Sena tells Congress it is ready for a battle

Union Minister Narayan Rane also condemned the remark and demanded Patole's arrest. Rane tweeted that it's a matter of national security and police should arrest Nana Patole.

Meanwhile, a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers headed by the former Maharashtra Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule complained to the Kuhi Police Station, calling for an FIR to be filed against Congress President Nana Patole.

Clarifying his statement, Patole said he is aware of what dignity a Prime Minister's position hold. His statement was for a local goon, whose name is also Modi. He further added that he never spoke about PM Modi; however, BJP wishes to support local goons; it's their wish. Patole also said, these people are complaining now, where the same people who called Manmohan Singh, a thief despite being the Prime Minister. BJP's outrage is meaningless.

