    Amid Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle buzz, three ministers offer to step down

    According to sources, a substantial restructure of the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government is expected in the coming days, and several procedures are being worked out while evaluating cabinet selections. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 20, 2021, 9:41 AM IST
    Three ministers from Rajasthan have written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, offering to quit and work for the party ahead of the state's anticipated Cabinet reshuffle. According to Congress national secretary Ajay Maken, Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma, and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra have all volunteered to resign. He further stated that he is pleased to notify Sonia Gandhi that three promising ministers from our Rajasthan government had written to her, proposing to resign as ministers. They have also indicated an interest in working for the party. He went on to say that the Congress party appreciates them and is pleased that such promising individuals want to work for the party.

    Dotasra is the state president of Congress at the moment. At the same time, the party recently named Sharma as Gujarat in-charge and Harish Chaudhary as Punjab in charge. 

    Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot met with Sonia Gandhi on Friday amid anticipation of a cabinet change and organisational reorganisation. Sachin Pilot's visit comes a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, where the two are claimed to have discussed the state's political circumstances as well as the upcoming cabinet shift.

    Also Read | Setback for Congress in J&K; leaders close to Ghulam Nabi Azad quit

    According to sources, a substantial restructure of the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government is expected in the coming days, and several procedures are being worked out while evaluating cabinet selections. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has stated that the cabinet reshuffle will take place shortly. The state Cabinet now consists of 21 members, including the Chief Minister. The state has 200 MLAs, and the Cabinet can have a maximum of 30 members.

    Also Read | Ghar wapsi: Navjot Singh Sidhu withdraws his resignation as Punjab Congress chief

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2021, 9:41 AM IST
