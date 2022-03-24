India@75 Bravehearts: Second Lt Rama Raghoba Rane, saviour of Rajouri

In a series of special stories as part of the coverage of India@75, we bring to you 75 stories of valour, sacrifice and leadership that are now etched in gold in the annals of Indian military history.

Asianet News India@75 special series is a celebration of the idea of India and all that makes it a world leader. The series acknowledges the contributions of countless Indians who left an indelible mark on the world and who truly symbolise the pride of India.

Second Lt Rama Raghoba Rane

Regiment: Bombay Engineer (1948)

Pakistani soldiers and armed tribesmen had taken over Rajouri by the end of March 1948 and were creating havoc with their loot and killings.

Second Lt Rane's unit was then operating in the Naushera sector and was given the task of clearing mines and roadblocks on the 26 miles road from Naushera to Rajouri.

During the operations, two soldiers from Second Lt Rane's unit were killed and five others were wounded. Second Lt Rane himself was bleeding profusely but he continued with his mission after bandaging the wound and got success.

Second Lt Rane and his unit cleared the way for reinforcements to reach Rajouri and save its population from further atrocities by the enemy forces.

He played an important role in the recapture of Rajouri and saving its populace from further atrocities by the enemy forces. Second Lt Rane was honoured with Param Vir Chakra for his unparalleled courage, leadership and commitment.

