    Where is our exam result, IAF job seekers ask defence ministry

    The hashtag 'Airmenresult' was among the top trends on Twitter in India with over two million tweets within a matter of hours.

    Where is our exam result, IAF job seekers ask defence ministry
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 5, 2022, 2:04 PM IST
    Days after Railway jobs aspirants vandalised trains and government properties in parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the Indian Air Force job seekers took to social platforms like Twitter to demand the publishing of the enrolment list and results for exams held in July last year.

    The hashtag 'Airmenresult' was among the top trends on Twitter in India with over two million tweets within a matter of hours. Through the social media platform, the aspirants sought to draw the attention of the Central Airmen Selection Board and the Union government to publish the enrolment list and results. 

    The Indian Air Force had invited online applications from unmarried Indian and Nepalese males for the selection of airmen in Group X and Group Y categories from January 22 to February 7 last year. The online examination for phase 1 was scheduled to take place from April 18-22, 2021. However, due to the spread of the second variant of Covid the test got postponed to July 12-18. 

    As per the Indian Air Force notification, the selection board had to declare the result within one month of the online test. But that did not happen.

    "It has been around eight months. No results have been uploaded on the website. Several times we have raised the issue, but all it went in vain. Through this Twitter trend, we want to draw the government’s attention. I want to join the Air Force to serve my country," Kundan Kumar, an IAF job aspirant said. 

    As per the notification, the list of successful candidates for enrolment would have been released on December 10, 2021, if everything was taking place on time. The candidates would be getting Rs 33,100 per month along with dearness allowances (as applicable) if selected into Group X while the Group Y airmen would get Rs 29,100 per month along with DA.

    One Twitter user posted, “Our demands to the defence ministry: 1) enrollment; 2) result; 3) age relaxation; 4) next vacancy, and 5) exam calendar."

    The defence ministry is yet to respond to the Twitter trend.

    Also Read: New details on Galwan Valley clash of 2020 exposes the extent of Chinese coverup

    Also Read: Spooked by Indian Army Chief's straight-shooting on LoC ceasefire, Pakistan responds

    Also Read: Indian Army Vice Chief shares mantra on how India can win future wars

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2022, 2:21 PM IST
