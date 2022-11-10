Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Veerangana Sewa Kendra: New single window facility for Army's Veer Naris

    The Veer Naris or the next of kin can approach the Veerangana Sewa Kendra through multiple means, including telephone, SMS, WhatsApp, Post, e-mail and walk-ins to seek assistance.

    Veerangana Sewa Kendra: New single window facility for Army's veer naris
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 6:50 PM IST

    Indian Army has launched a single window facility -- 'Veerangana Sewa Kendra' for the welfare and grievances redressal of Veer Naris. The Army has termed it as yet another step towards embracing new technology in the 1.1-million-strong force.

    "Veerangana Sewa Kendra (VSK) will be available as a service to the Indian Army Veterans Portal www.indianarmyveterans.gov.in. The system caters for registering grievances with tracking, monitoring and regular feedback to the applicant," Indian Army spokesperson Col Sudhir Chamoli said.

    Veerangana Sewa Kendra: New single window facility for Army's veer naris
    Image: Courtesy Directorate of Indian Army Veterans

    The Veer Naris or the next of kin can approach the VSK through multiple means, including telephone, SMS, WhatsApp, Post, e-mail and walk-ins to seek assistance.

    The stakeholders can monitor it through Customer Relationship Management software, and the applicant will receive regular status updates through SMS and email.

    The stakeholders on the common digital platform include Record Offices, Officers Record Office, ECHS, AWWA, Canteen Services Directorate, veteran Colonels and Liaison Officers at PCDA (O) and PCDA (P).

    Non-military stakeholders, including Rashtriya Sainik Board, Kendriya Sainik Board and Zilla Sainik Board, will be linked through e-mail.

    The Indian Army has also shared the postal address of the facility: DIAV, 104 Cavalry Road, Maude Lines Delhi Cantt 110010.

    "A Whatsapp number for the facility is being shared shortly," Col Sudhir Chamoli said.

    Veerangana Sewa Kendra: New single window facility for Army's veer naris
    Image: Courtesy Directorate of Indian Army Veterans

    The project has been driven by DIAV, AG's Branch, and the technology solution has been developed by BISAG-N, while Hero MotoCorp has supported the project through their CSR initiative.

    Veer Naris are employed as VSK staff to maintain inherent connection and empathy with the beneficiaries. The VSK is a one-of-its-kind initiative by the Indian Army towards extending genuine care and support to its widows, veer naris, and next of kin.

    Also Read: India builds new Foreign Training Node 100 km from LAC where it will host US troops for 'Yudh Abhyas'

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 6:52 PM IST
