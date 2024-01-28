Shooting champion Havildar Preeti Rajak makes history as first woman subedar in Indian Army

Havildar Preeti Rajak, the recipient of a silver medal in the women's team trap shooting event at the Asian Games, has achieved the historic milestone of becoming the first woman to be promoted to the rank of Subedar in the 12-lakh strong Army.

In a landmark achievement, Havildar Preeti Rajak has etched her name in history as the first woman to be promoted to the rank of Subedar in the 12-lakh strong Indian Army. Her journey from the bylanes of Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh to the prestigious corridors of the military exemplifies grit, determination, and excellence. Havildar Preeti Rajak's remarkable rise stems from her exceptional prowess in trap shooting, a discipline where she has not only excelled but also brought accolades to the nation. Her silver medal triumph alongside Rajeshwari Kumari and Manisha Keer in women's team trap shooting event at Asian Games in China stands as a testament to her talent and dedication.

Hailing from humble beginnings as the daughter of a drycleaner, Subedar Rajak defied societal norms and shattered glass ceilings to become the beacon of inspiration for aspiring sportswomen and soldiers alike. Her journey began when she became the first meritorious sportswoman in shooting to be enlisted in the Army as a Havildar.

The recognition of her extraordinary achievements came swiftly, as the Army bestowed upon her the first out-of-turn promotion to the esteemed rank of Subedar. This promotion not only recognizes her exceptional performance but also underscores the Army's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering inclusivity.

Subedar Rajak's journey is a testament to the transformative power of sport and the unwavering spirit of those who dare to dream. Ranked 6th in India in the trap women event, she continues to hone her skills at the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in preparation for the Paris Olympic Games, aiming to clinch further glory for the nation on the global stage.

Her elevation to the rank of Subedar not only honors her individual achievements but also symbolizes a broader shift towards gender equality and inclusivity within the armed forces. As she blazes a trail of success, Subedar Rajak paves the way for generations of young women to follow suit, inspiring them to join the Army and excel in their chosen fields.

In a ceremony marked by honour and recognition, Padmashri and Arjuna Award winner Subedar Major and Honorary Lieutenant Jitu Rai were also promoted to the esteemed rank of Subedar Major and Honorary Captain, underscoring the Army's commitment to recognizing excellence and meritorious service.

As Subedar Rajak continues to script her journey of triumph and valor, her story serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for all. In her relentless pursuit of excellence, she embodies the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army and the resilience of the human spirit. Her legacy will endure as a source of inspiration for generations to come, urging us all to reach for the stars and dare to dream beyond boundaries.