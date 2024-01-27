Indian Navy helps Marlin Launda, the merchant ship that was attacked using missile in Gulf of Aden (PHOTOS)

The Indian Navy's guided-missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam responded to an SOS call from the merchant ship Marlin Launda, which was hit by a missile in the Gulf of Aden.

The Indian Navy's guided-missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam has aided the merchant ship Marlin Launda, which was struck by a missile in the Gulf of Aden.

The distress call reported a missile hit that resulted in a fire on the cargo ship. which has 22 Indian and one Bangladeshi crew on board. INS Visakhapatnam is actively involved in firefighting efforts to ensure the safety of the vessel and its crew.

This incident occurs amidst heightened concerns over Houthi militants escalating attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar has issued firm instructions to address such maritime incidents decisively. This follows a similar incident on January 18, where a merchant vessel with Indian crew members faced a drone attack in the Gulf of Aden, prompting the deployment of INS Visakhapatnam for assistance.