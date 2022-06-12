Search still underway for 2 missing Armymen in Arunachal

Indian Army's Tezpur-based 4 Corps spokesperson Lt Col Amrinder Singh Walia said that the two soldiers have been identified as Naik Prakash Singh and Lance Naik Harender Singh.

The Indian Army is still carrying out intensive search operations to locate its two missing soldiers since May 28, who were deployed in the forward areas of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian Army's Tezpur-based 4 Corps spokesperson Lt Col Amrinder Singh Walia said that the two soldiers have been identified as Naik Prakash Singh and Lance Naik Harender Singh. They hail from Uttarakhand.

The soldiers are presumed to have accidentally fallen into a fast-flowing river in close proximity to their post, he said.

So far, the forces have also conducted aerial reconnaissance and tracker dogs were pressed into action. "But no success in the recovery of the personnel has been achieved." The Army has set up a court of inquiry to investigate the incident.

Lt Col Walia further said that the family members of the two soldiers have been informed of the unfortunate incident and are also being regularly updated.

A day ago, the family members of two soldiers told media persons that they received a call from an army official on May 29 about them being missing.

"I have spoken to the Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt about it and he has assured me that something will be done," BJP legislator from Sahaspur, Sahdev Singh Pundir told news agency PTI.

