Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Search still underway for 2 missing Armymen in Arunachal

    Indian Army's Tezpur-based 4 Corps spokesperson Lt Col Amrinder Singh Walia said that the two soldiers have been identified as Naik Prakash Singh and Lance Naik Harender Singh.

    Search still underway for 2 missing Armymen in Arunachal
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 12, 2022, 9:33 PM IST

    The Indian Army is still carrying out intensive search operations to locate its two missing soldiers since May 28, who were deployed in the forward areas of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh. 

    Indian Army's Tezpur-based 4 Corps spokesperson Lt Col Amrinder Singh Walia said that the two soldiers have been identified as Naik Prakash Singh and Lance Naik Harender Singh. They hail from Uttarakhand.

    Also Read: Sri Lanka power chief withdraws claim about Indian PM Modi insisting on Adani for power project

    The soldiers are presumed to have accidentally fallen into a fast-flowing river in close proximity to their post, he said.

    So far, the forces have also conducted aerial reconnaissance and tracker dogs were pressed into action. "But no success in the recovery of the personnel has been achieved." The Army has set up a court of inquiry to investigate the incident.

    Lt Col Walia further said that the family members of the two soldiers have been informed of the unfortunate incident and are also being regularly updated.

    A day ago, the family members of two soldiers told media persons that they received a call from an army official on May 29 about them being missing. 

    "I have spoken to the Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt about it and he has assured me that something will be done," BJP legislator from Sahaspur, Sahdev Singh Pundir told news agency PTI.

    Also Read: 'Why don't you just kill me?': Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh breaks down

    Also Read: Bishop Franco Mulakkal to return to pastoral duties soon?

    Also Read: Gun menace: Jain spiritual leader shares mantra with US President Joe Biden

    Also Read: McDonald's reopens in Russia as 'Vkusno i tochka'

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2022, 9:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IMA Passing Out Parade: Lt Gen Bhindar's advice to cadets potential military leaders snt

    IMA Passing Out Parade: Here's Lt Gen Bhindar's advice to potential military leaders

    Govt revises Sea Going Allowance for Indian Navy personnel in a landmark move snt

    Govt revises Sea Going Allowance for Indian Navy personnel in a landmark move

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hands over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam snt

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hands over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam

    Goa Indian Navy, Australian Air Force undertake joint maritime surveillance activity snt

    Goa: Indian Navy, Australian Air Force undertake joint maritime surveillance activity

    India to get a CDS soon? Govt expands eligibility criteria in a big move snt

    India to get CDS soon? Govt expands eligibility criteria in a big move

    Recent Stories

    Khel India Youth Games 2022: Madhya Pradesh nails it in Mallakhamb, bags overall trophy-ayh

    Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Madhya Pradesh nails it in Mallakhamb, bags overall trophy

    Gun menace: What Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni told US President Biden

    Gun menace: Jain leader shares mantra with US President Joe Biden

    McDonalds reopens in Russia as 'Vkusno i tochka' - adt

    McDonald's reopens in Russia as 'Vkusno i tochka'

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal to return to pastoral duties soon?

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal to return to pastoral duties soon?

    RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce class 10th result tomorrow; Know time, websites, how to check - adt

    RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce class 10th result tomorrow; Know time, websites, how to check

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon