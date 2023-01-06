Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Royal Navy's HMS Tamar sails into Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    British officials said that the HMS Tamar's visit to India underlines the UK and India's intent to collaborate in the Indian Ocean Region and wider Indo-Pacific and is expected to further strengthen the shared maritime domain awareness effort.

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 6:58 PM IST

    The Royal Navy's offshore patrol vessel, HMS Tamar, sailed to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday as part of its permanent deployment in the Indo-Pacific. Over the next five days, the ship and her crew will operate alongside the Indian Navy to undertake maritime exercises and capability demonstrations.

    In line with the United Kingdom's Integrated Review, two Royal Navy vessels are on permanent deployment in the Indo-Pacific. HMS Tamar and HMS Spey are on a long-term deployment in the Indo-Pacific.

    British officials said that the HMS Tamar's visit to India underlines the UK and India's intent to collaborate in the Indian Ocean Region and wider Indo-Pacific and is expected to further strengthen the shared maritime domain awareness effort.

    Expressing his delight at HMS Tamar visiting the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during her maiden voyage to the Indian Ocean, First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key said that the opportunity to engage with the local community and conduct training and exercises with the Indian Navy will be "hugely valuable".

    "The work, which HMS Tamar and her crew are doing with allies, partners and friends across the Indo-Pacific, is crucial. As threats to global peace and stability mount, the Royal Navy values its relationship with the Indian Navy deeply in a shared endeavour to confront those who challenge the rules-based system and ensure peace and prosperity on and from the sea," Admiral Sir Ben Key said.

    Acting British High Commissioner to India, Christina Scott, said that HMS Tamar’s visit is further evidence of the importance that her country attaches to its defence and security relationship with India.

    The UK’s White Shipping Agreement with India enables information sharing across the whole of the Indian Ocean Region. In June 2021, the UK posted its first permanent liaison officer at the Indian Navy’s Information Fusion Centre for Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in Gurugram to enhance regional maritime domain awareness.

    HMS Tamar's deployment is the UK's Indo-Pacific tilt in action, Scott said, adding that  Indo-Pacific, and indeed India, will drive future growth and prosperity for the world. "It is imperative that it remains free and open to all in support of trade, shared security and values," she said.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2023, 6:58 PM IST
