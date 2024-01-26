Republic Day 2024 Parade: All-women Armed Forces Medical Services contingent makes historic debut (WATCH)

At the Republic Day 2024 parade, an exclusively female contingent representing the Armed Forces Medical Services made history at Kartavya Path, led by Major Srishti Khullar with Capt Amba Samant from Army Dental Corps, Surg Lt Kanchana from Indian Navy, Flt Lt Dhivya Priya from Indian Air Force.

In a historic moment marking India's 75th Republic Day celebrations, an unprecedented display of strength and resilience unfolded as an all-women contingent from the Armed Forces Medical Services made their debut march on Kartavya Path on Friday. Led by Major Srishti Khullar, this remarkable contingent, comprising Capt Amba Samant from the Army Dental Corps, Surg Lt Kanchana from the Indian Navy, and Flt Lt Dhivya Priya from the Indian Air Force, stood as a testament to the indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication of women in the armed forces.

As the sun rose over the grand parade ground, the rhythmic cadence of marching feet echoed through the air, heralding the dawn of a new era of inclusivity and empowerment. Major Srishti Khullar, leading with poise and determination, embodied the ethos of leadership and courage, inspiring her fellow officers and spectators alike.

Also read: Historic First: Over 100 women artists lead Republic Day 2024 parade with 'Aavahan' (WATCH)

The presence of Capt Amba Samant, Surg Lt Kanchana, and Flt Lt Dhivya Priya underscored the diverse talent and expertise within the Armed Forces Medical Services. Their participation symbolized the integral role played by women in every facet of military operations, from frontline healthcare to strategic planning, reaffirming their indispensable contribution to national security and well-being.

The significance of this historic moment extended beyond the boundaries of Kartavya Path, resonating with audiences worldwide. It exemplified India's commitment to promoting gender diversity and empowerment in all spheres of society, reaffirming the nation's resolve to uphold the principles of equality and justice for all.

In the annals of India's rich history, Republic Day 2024 will be remembered as a landmark occasion—a celebration of progress, unity, and the triumph of the human spirit. Among the many firsts in this year's parade will stand the fearless women of the Armed Forces Medical Services, who marched proudly towards a future filled with endless possibilities and boundless opportunities for all.

Also read: French Foreign Legion, featuring 6 Indians, marches into history at Republic Day 2024 parade (WATCH)