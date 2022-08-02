Remember and Never Forget: Captain Eric James Tucker, 2 Maratha LI

Commissioned into the Army's 2 Maratha Light Infantry just before India got its independence in 1947, Captain Eric James Tucker won several accolades during his stint in the force. He was known for his clarity and organized thoughts while executing any action.

During his posting in Nagaland in the 1950s, he was assigned the task of containing the Naga insurgency, one of the country's first and oldest rebellions since freedom.

The insurgents were ferocious and battle-trained. They had mastery over guerrilla warfare. Leading his men in 1956, Captain Eric James Tucker successfully opened the lines of communication from Chakabama to Phek, a distance of 42 miles and further to Meluri, a distance of 20 miles, in Nagaland.

During the encounters, he and his men exchanged fire with a large number of hostile and armed rebels in the Naga Hills. He sustained injuries during the operations, but that did not stop him from fighting his way forward with great courage. He inflicted many casualties on the enemies.

Undeterred by the threat from insurgents, Captain Tucker executed several dangerous and arduous tasks against them.

On April 1, 1957, he received intelligence inputs about the presence of insurgents at Chipokatami in Naga Hills. Captain Tucker immediately rushed to the site, moving through dark jungles, and took them by surprise. He captured four insurgents along with war-like materials.

On August 2, 1957, the insurgents ambushed Captain Tucker and his platoon while they were proceeding towards Kivikhu from Khuzami. The insurgents entrapped him in the thick undergrowth of the jungle.

Captain Tucker was hit on the face and legs, but he stood his ground and engaged the militants till the last round. Finally, he charged at the militants before being hit by a burst of automatic fire, killing him on the spot.

Captain Tucker was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra in 1958 for showcasing exemplary valour, a great devotion to duty and exceptional leadership.

Captain Eric James Tucker laid down his life for his motherland on August 2, 1957. Let us 'Remember and Never Forget' this braveheart's supreme sacrifice.