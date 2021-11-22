  • Facebook
    President to honour Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman with Vir Chakra today

    Sapper Prakash Jadhav from Corps of Engineers to be presented the second-highest peacetime gallantry award Kirti Chakra (posthumously) for neutralising terrorists in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

    President to honour Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman with Vir Chakra today
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 10:41 AM IST
    Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman to be awarded the Vir Chakra on Monday by President Ram Nath Kovind in an investiture ceremony. He shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft aerial combat on February 27, 2019

    Sapper Prakash Jadhav from Corps of Engineers to be presented the second-highest peacetime gallantry award Kirti Chakra (posthumously) for neutralising terrorists in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal to receive the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for his role in an operation where five terrorists were eliminated and 200 kg explosive material was recovered.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2021, 10:41 AM IST
