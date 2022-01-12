PLA threat has by no means reduced; Indian Army more than adequately prepared: Gen Naravane

Briefing media persons at the annual press conference ahead of Army Day on January 15, Gen Naravane spoke about the current scenario along the China and Pakistan borders.

The Indian Army has continued to maintain the highest level of operational preparedness while at the same time, engaging with the Chinese People's Liberation Army through dialogue, Indian Army chief General MM Naravane said on Wednesday.

Briefing media persons at the annual press conference ahead of Army Day on January 15, Gen Naravane spoke about the current scenario along the China and Pakistan borders. He informed that since January last year, there had been positive developments along our northern and western borders.

On the western front, Gen Naravane said that there was an increase in the concentration of terrorists in various launch pads and that there have been repeated attempts of infiltration across the Line of Control. This, Gen Naravane said, once exposes the nefarious designs of our western neighbour."

While stating that disengagement had taken place at multiple locations in the Line of Actual Control, Gen Naravane maintained that the threat had by no means reduced. The force levels are more or less the same and from our side they have been enhanced, he said.

The 14th round of military talk between two countries happened at Moldo on the Chinese side on Wednesday to discuss the disengagement from the remaining friction points and de-escalation process from all areas.

Gen Naravane said that the talks have been going on for a long time. He said, "It is good that talks are ongoing; we need to keep talking to each other. The fourth and fifth round of talks led to resolution on the PP-14, ninth and tenth round resolved north and south bank and Kailash ranges and subsequently PP-17."

On China's new boundary law, Gen Naravane said that India's External Affairs Ministry had made it clear that the new law will have no bearing and will not be accepted. As far as military ramifications, Gen Naravane said that the Army is looking into it. Should there be any fallout, the Army is more than adequately prepared, he added.

Terming the Nagaland incident as unfortunate, he said that appropriate action will be taken and further corrections will be done in the standard operating procedures post completion of Inquiry.

