    Navy Day 2021: Chinese ships and submarines being watched, says naval chief

    'We are aware of their (Chinese) ships' deployment. We also plan our strategy keeping everything in mind. They are in the waters for 8 years now,' Admiral R Hari Kumar said.

    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 3, 2021, 2:21 PM IST
    Amid the presence of the Chinese People's Liberation Army in the Indian Ocean Region, Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said they have been present in the waters since 2008 and that a watch is being kept on their activities. Addressing his first-ever press conference ahead of Indian Navy Day, Admiral Kumar shared the details of Chinese warships presence in the IOR. Sometimes they (PLA) have seven ships and sometimes three, the Navy chief said, adding that, at times, the Chinese send their submarines as well. 

    'We are aware of their (Chinese) ships deployment. We also plan our strategy keeping everything in mind. They are in the waters for 8 years now,' he said. Speaking about the Chinese Navy's strength, the Admiral said they have constructed 180 ships in the last 10 years. In reply to a query, he said Indian Navy has evolved from 33 ships to where it is today. 

    Also Read: Coming soon: Tech that will allow India to look deep into enemy territory

    Reacting to the numerical imbalance in the size of the two navies, Admiral Kumar said that India was developing its capability based on its maritime interests and not based on what others are doing. He also said that a total of 39 warships and submarines are being constructed at the moment and that 37 of them were being built in the Indian shipyards. Giving details of the ships being inducted into the fleets, Admiral Kumar said that 28 ships were commissioned in the last seven years. 

    With regard to unmanned systems, Admiral Kumar said that the Navy has a ten-year roadmap with a plan to have indigenous unmanned airborne, underwater and autonomous systems. 

    As for the Department of Military Affairs, Admiral Kumar said that the creation of the DMA was the biggest reform in the military since independence along with the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff and that it ensures faster decision-making and fewer layers of bureaucracy.

    Also Read: Indian Army to have new combat uniform

