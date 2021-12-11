'Varun is a fighter, will come out victorious': Lone CDS Bipin Rawat crash survivor's father on son's health

The health of Indian Air Force Group Captain Varun Singh is "fluctuating," but he will win the battle and survive because he is a "warrior," according to his father on Saturday. Group Captain Singh is the sole survivor of the chopper accident that killed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others, and is being treated at Bengaluru's Command Hospital.

On Wednesday, CDS Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 armed forces men were killed in a Mi-17V5 helicopter accident near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Group Captain Singh, a distinguished officer, was on board the Russian-made helicopter as the liaison officer for Gen Rawat's visit to Wellington's Defence Services Staff College.

Varun Singh's father, Colonel KP Singh (retired), who resides in Bhopal, told PTI over the phone from Bengaluru, "There is so much volatility that how my son is cannot be characterised." He stated that his son's health is being checked 24 hours a day, seven days a week. He said that there are increases and falls in the hourly monitoring. We're in good hands, he added. His father stated that the greatest medical institution and professionals are treating him. There is a prayer for the entire country. He added that he had been deeply impacted by many individuals who do not know him, are retired or serving, and have come to meet him. That's the type of love and affection one has, he said. Singh stated that he would win because he is a fighter.

After his Tejas light combat aircraft was hit by a catastrophic technical last year, the Group Captain was awarded the Shaurya Chakra in August for preventing a probable mid-air catastrophe. On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the Lok Sabha that every attempt was being made to rescue the Group Captain, who was on life support at a military hospital in Tamil Nadu's Wellington. He was taken to a hospital in Wellington following the Wednesday incident with significant burn injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Sulur and subsequently flown to Bengaluru for further treatment.