    Last video message of late General Bipin Rawat played out on Swarnim Vijay Parv

    Recorded on December 7 evening, General Rawat is seen in the video extending his greeting to all soldiers of the Indian Army on the occasion of Vijay Parv

    Last video message of late General Bipin Rawat played out on Swarnim Vijay Parv
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 12, 2021, 2:07 PM IST
    A video message of India's late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, which was recorded just a day ahead of his death in the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, was played out at the inauguration ceremony of Vijay Parv at India Gate in New Delhi. The ceremony of Swarnim Vijay Parv was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to commemorate 50 years of India’s victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan, which subsequently led to the birth of Bangladesh. 

    Recorded on December 7 evening, General Rawat is seen in the video extending his greeting to all soldiers of the Indian Army on the occasion of Vijay Parv. In the video, Gen Rawat said that on the occasion of 50 years of the 1971 victory, he would also pay tributes to the soldiers who perished during the war. Gen Rawat is heard saying that several programmes would be organised from December 12 to December 14 at the India Gate and that it was a matter of pleasure that this was being conducted under the flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti, which was constructed in the memory of brave soldiers.


    Video: Last video message from late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat

    Urging the countrymen to attend the Vijay Parv, the Chief of Defence Staff said the country was proud of its armed forces and called upon everyone to observe Vijay Parv together. The Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his defence assistant Brig LS Lidder and 10 other defence personnel went down in Coonoor of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Only Group Captain Varun Singh survived the crash and is currently undergoing treatment at a Bengaluru hospital. A tri-service probe has been initiated to ascertain the reason for the crash of the helicopter. Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry confirmed that the identity of all 13 victims of the helicopter crash had been positively identified.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2021, 2:07 PM IST
