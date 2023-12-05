Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian Army breaks barriers: Captain Geetika Koul becomes first woman doctor posted at Siachen

    Indian Army shatters gender norms as Captain Geetika Koul becomes the first woman doctor posted at the treacherous Siachen Glacier, marking a historic milestone in military equality.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 9:51 PM IST

    New Delhi: Continuing its tradition of giving equal opportunities to women officials at par with their male counterparts, the Indian Army has posted a woman doctor in the Siachen Glacier, the highest battlefield on the planet.  

    Captain Geetika Koul from the Snow Leopard Brigade has become the first woman doctor to be posted at the glacier. 

    Also read: MASSIVE! PM Modi announces renaming of the rank structure in Indian Navy (WATCH)

    Before her, Captain Shiva Chouhan was deployed at the glacier. She is an engineering officer from Bengal Sappers.

    The Leh-based XIV Corps, also known as the Fire and Fury Corps, said on Tuesday, “Captain Geetika Koul from the Snow Leopard Brigade becomes the first Woman Medical officer of the #IndianArmy to be deployed at the world's highest battlefield, #Siachen after successfully completing the induction training at Siachen Battle School.”

    The snowclad glacier is one of the most inhospitable terrains across the globe.

    It should be noted that to be deployed in the Siachen glacier, the soldiers need to have better physical stamina, mental fortitude, the ability to climb high altitudes at steep angles, and survival skills, among others.

    Also read: Gender-neutral Navy: Lady commanding officer takes over charge of warship

    Earlier, women officers were used to be posted at the Siachen base camp. The base camp is situated at an altitude of around 9,000 feet. 

    The Indian Army has been holding an advantageous position in the area over Pakistani.

    Indian Army suffered heavy casualties due to inhospitable terrain and hostile weather during Operation Parakaram in 1984 against the Pakistani Army. 

    It should be mentioned that the area is full of deadly crevices and also prone to avalanches.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 9:54 PM IST
