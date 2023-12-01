Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gender-neutral Navy: Lady commanding officer takes over charge of warship

    The Indian Navy has appointed a woman commanding officer in a warship under the Western Naval Command, marking a move toward gender-neutral representation. The Indian Navy chief, Admiral R Hari Kumar, mentioned that the officer is undergoing pre-commissioning training and will assume the charge soon

    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 6:50 PM IST

    Making it a gender-neutral force at all levels, the Indian Navy has appointed a woman commanding officer in a warship under the Western Naval Command. The Indian Navy chief, Admiral R Hari Kumar said that the officer is undergoing pre-commissioning training and will assume the charge soon. In reply to a question on the deployment of women in submarines, Admiral Hari Kumar said: “We have no restriction on anyone joining any arms. Joining in aviation, submarines and marine commandoes wings, they have to volunteer for that. After following the due process, they can be inducted in these wings.”

    Jointness among the three Services

    The Indian Navy chief said the aspects of capability accretion and fiscal allocation are now increasingly being looked at "jointly' by the three Services. 

    "To my mind, jointness is the only way forward, as we prepare to fight and win the wars of tomorrow. The Late Gen Bipin Rawat had laid the foundations for increased synergy between the Armed Forces, and the present CDS, Gen Anil Chauhan, has provided renewed impetus to this effort," he said.

    Exclusive technologies for the Indian Navy

    In an era of rapid technology advancements and proliferation, the Navy Chief said: "We will passionately pursue and adopt niche and disruptive technologies. Towards this end, we will follow SPRINT or 'Supporting Pole-Vaulting in R&D through iDEX, NIIO and TDAC' approach."

    "The aim is to be trend-setters, and create security solutions that are Made in Bharat Made by Bharat and where necessary, Made Exclusively for Bharat,” he added,

    Sources in the Navy said that the exclusive technologies consist of electronic warfare, cryptology and quantum communication. 

    Taking forward the spirit of 'De-centralising Delhi, the Indian Navy will be celebrating its forthcoming Navy Day on December 4 off Sindhudurg sea fort, in Maharashtra.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 6:50 PM IST
