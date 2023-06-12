Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army solves its tussle with tuskers in Narengi (WATCH)

    The Indian Army has created pathways to facilitate the movement of these magnificent creatures. By welcoming the elephants from the sanctuary, they have demonstrated that harmony knows no boundaries. 

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 8:48 PM IST

    Not just until a few weeks back, the elephant and humans had acrimonious relations in the Narengi cantonment area in Guwahati days ago. Relations were strained further when an Armyman was trampled to death by a wild elephant inside the cantonment area some days ago. But now things have changed on the ground due to the proactive measures taken by the Indian Army, ensuring peaceful co-existence with the elephants at the Narengi military station in Assam without hampering their activities.

    Geographically, the Narengi cantonment is situated in the eastern part of Guwahati city which is adjacent to the Amchang wildlife sanctuary, spread across 78.64 km. The military station is spread over around 3,500 acres. It also houses the headquarters of the 51 Sub Area. The Army has opened its gates for the elephants from the sanctuary, 'proving that harmony knows no boundaries. Embracing peaceful co-existence with grace and might,' a defence official said.

    The Army has made clear paths for the majestic creatures' movement.

    "It demonstrates the Indian Army’s commitment to promoting harmonious living with the wildlife, fostering a balanced and sustainable environment." the official said.

    Prior to the setting up of the Cantonment in 1961, the area was a part of the forest primarily considered as the elephant zone. They used to roam freely and frequently. As per reports, at any given point in time, over a dozen elephants used to be seen in the area. According to the official data, Assam has about 5,700 wild elephants and as per the report, over 70 people and 80 elephants are killed annually due to man-animal conflict in the state.

