Indian Army Chief Gen Naravane to Asianet Newsable: '350-400 terrorists in launch pads across LoC'

Stating that the security forces need to remain alert on the western front, Indian Army chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday said that Pakistan continues with the proxy war and still around 400 terrorists are present at the terror launch pads beyond the border.

In response to a query posed by Asianet Newsable, Gen Naravane said, "The terrorists are still in the launch pads across the border. The combined intelligence inputs suggest as many as 350-400 terrorists are at launch pads and various training camps. It has in no way receded. So we have to remain alert and to that extent, a threat on the western front is very much there."

Indian and Pakistan armies’ Director General of Military Operations agreed to reiterate the ceasefire understanding that the two countries signed in 2003. "Post February last year, this understanding was renewed. The ceasefire violations have come down last year particularly. None have happened, except two. A drop in that has definitely brought a little bit of normalcy on the western front. But that notwithstanding the proxy war continues," Gen Naravane said.

The first incident of ceasefire violation was reported in September 2021 in the Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The year 2020 witnessed the highest cases of ceasefire violations at 4,645, which equates to nearly 12.7 violations a day. In 2021, from January 1 to February 16, a total of 524 ceasefire violations cases along the border were reported.

Gen Naravane also said that the Indian Army is carrying out its deliberations towards achieving greater synergy and integration through the establishment of Theatre Commands in consultation with the other Services, keeping in mind the timelines given out by the HQ IDS.