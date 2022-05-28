Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    The Carrier Strike Group, which is currently under NATO command, is taking part in a series of training events codenamed Neptune Shield 22.

    May 28, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

    Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, North Atlantic Treaty Organisations have made constant efforts to bolster their defences. The USS Harry S Truman Carrier Strike Group, which first entered the Mediterranean Sea in December 2021, has been deploying its fighter aircraft to patrol the alliance territory in eastern Europe. 

    Earlier this week, the Carrier Strike Group, which is currently under NATO command, is taking part in a series of training events codenamed Neptune Shield 22. The drills are being held between the Mediterranean, Baltic and Adriatic Seas since May 17. They will continue till May 31.

    The video shows F/A-18E and 18F Super Hornets manoeuvring, taking off and landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S Truman. This is the second time that the 'Harry S Truman' has come under the command of Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO or STRIKFORNATO. The exercise tests the ability of a larger multinational force to conduct complex maritime operations. 

    To note, the USS Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and the US 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit have been in the Baltic Sea working under STRIKFORNATO command. Nineteen NATO allies are participating in Neptune Shield 22.

