  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India lifts ban on Italian defence equipment maker giant Leonardo

    “The ban has been lifted with certain conditions. It would not affect the ongoing probe in the case,” sources in the government establishment said.

    India lifts ban on Italian defence equipment maker giant Leonardo-dnm
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 7, 2021, 12:29 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    New Delhi: After a gap of over eight years, the government has removed the Italian defence equipment maker Leonardo from the list of banned firm.

    With its earlier name Finmeccanica, the company was involved in a case of bribing the politicians, bureaucrats and the Indian Air Force personnel, including its then chief in Rs 3600-crore Augusta Westland VVIP chopper deal. 

    “The ban has been lifted with certain conditions. It would not affect the ongoing probe in the case,” sources in the government establishment said.

    One of the conditions that has been placed before the company, include that they will not make any monetary claims from the government based on any agreements inked previously. The Italian company will have to start afresh from now.

    Also read: Balakot strike hero Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman promoted to Group Captain

    During UPA government in 2013-14, the company was blacklisted from dealing any businesses with Indian government after some persons were arrested in the VVIP chopper case.

    On a number of occasions, Italy has been urging the Indian government to lift the ban. It may be noted that just days ago Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi met in Rome on the sidelines of G-20 Leaders’ Summit. 

    The two leaders had extensive talks on diversifying the bilateral ties and to work together towards a more environment-friendly planet.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2021, 12:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Future wars will be won with Made in India weapons Army Chief General Naravane

    Future wars will be won with Made in India weapons: Army Chief General Naravane

    Video Icon
    MEA summons Pakistan High Commission diplomat over unprovoked firing at Indian fishermen-dnm

    MEA summons Pakistan High Commission diplomat over unprovoked firing at Indian fishermen

    Video Icon
    Rafale kickback claim Mediapart ED CBI evidence 7.5 million Euro bribe paid by Dassault

    Rafale kickback claim: Report says ED, CBI have evidence of 7.5 million Euro bribe paid to Sushen Gupta

    Video Icon
    Asianet Newsable at LAC Safeguarding Siliguri corridor from China

    Thwarting Chinese designs on 'Chicken Neck'

    Video Icon
    Battle of Shalateng saved Srinagar from Pakistan Army in 1947-48 war

    Remembering Battle of Shalateng: The decisive blow that saved Srinagar from Pakistan in 1947-48 war

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Namibia, IND vs NAM (Group 2, Super 12): Netizens set social media abuzz post India's consolation win over Namibia-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Netizens set social media abuzz post India's consolation win over Namibia

    Video Icon
    Happy Birthday Pooja Banerjee: From being a swimmer to an actor, have a look at her decade long journey - DRB

    Happy Birthday Pooja Banerjee: From being a swimmer to an actor, have a look at her decade long journey

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Namibia, IND vs NAM (Group 2, Super 12): Report, result, winner, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: India tames Namibia by 9 wickets, ends tournament on a high with consolation win

    Video Icon
    Katrina Kaif's rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal to be a part of Into The Wild [PIC INSIDE] SCJ

    Katrina Kaif's rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal to be a part of Into The Wild [PIC INSIDE]

    Video Icon
    Kaun Banega Crorepati: Housewife Geeta Singh Kaur becomes third crorepati [WATCH] SCJ

    Kaun Banega Crorepati: Housewife Geeta Singh Kaur becomes third crorepati [WATCH]

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors-dnm

    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors

    Video Icon
    us military report on india china faceoff line of actual control pla operational tactical experience

    LAC faceoff gave China operational, tactical experience: US military report

    Video Icon
    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission-dnm

    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission

    Video Icon