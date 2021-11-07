India lifts ban on Italian defence equipment maker giant Leonardo

“The ban has been lifted with certain conditions. It would not affect the ongoing probe in the case,” sources in the government establishment said.

New Delhi: After a gap of over eight years, the government has removed the Italian defence equipment maker Leonardo from the list of banned firm.

With its earlier name Finmeccanica, the company was involved in a case of bribing the politicians, bureaucrats and the Indian Air Force personnel, including its then chief in Rs 3600-crore Augusta Westland VVIP chopper deal.

“The ban has been lifted with certain conditions. It would not affect the ongoing probe in the case,” sources in the government establishment said.

One of the conditions that has been placed before the company, include that they will not make any monetary claims from the government based on any agreements inked previously. The Italian company will have to start afresh from now.

Also read: Balakot strike hero Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman promoted to Group Captain

During UPA government in 2013-14, the company was blacklisted from dealing any businesses with Indian government after some persons were arrested in the VVIP chopper case.

On a number of occasions, Italy has been urging the Indian government to lift the ban. It may be noted that just days ago Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi met in Rome on the sidelines of G-20 Leaders’ Summit.

The two leaders had extensive talks on diversifying the bilateral ties and to work together towards a more environment-friendly planet.