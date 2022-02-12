India’s homegrown fighter jets LCA Tejas to enthral spectators at Singapore Air Show-2022

IAF’s Tejas will be participating along with the fighter aircraft from across the world.

New Delhi: India’s homegrown fighter jets LCA Tejas will enthral the spectators with its manoeuver during the ‘Singapore Air Show-2022’ scheduled to take place from February 15 at the Changi Exhibition centre.

A total of three LCA Tejas will participate in the show. The Indian Air Force sent a 44-member team to Singapore on February 12 to participate in the biennial air show.

“The participation of IAF in the Air Show provides India with the opportunity to showcase the Tejas aircraft and to interact with counterparts from RSAF (Royal Singapore Air Force) and other participating contingents,” IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Ashish Moghe said.

Prior to this, the IAF had showcased its indigenous aircraft and formation aerobatic teams in similar Air Shows like LIMA-2019 in Malaysia and Dubai Air Show-2021.

Singapore Air Show is a biennial event which provides a platform for the Global Aviation Industry to showcase their products.

As per reports, a total of 8 flying displays and flypasts from four air forces and two commercial companies have been scheduled.

The air forces from Singapore, India, Indonesia and the US will showcase their capabilities during the show.