  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India’s homegrown fighter jets LCA Tejas to enthral spectators at Singapore Air Show-2022

    IAF’s Tejas will be participating along with the fighter aircraft from across the world.

    India homegrown fighter jets LCA Tejas to enthral spectators at Singapore Air Show-2022-dnm
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 12, 2022, 3:47 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    New Delhi: India’s homegrown fighter jets LCA Tejas will enthral the spectators with its manoeuver during the ‘Singapore Air Show-2022’ scheduled to take place from February 15 at the Changi Exhibition centre. 

    A total of three LCA Tejas will participate in the show. The Indian Air Force sent a 44-member team to Singapore on February 12 to participate in the biennial air show.

    IAF’s Tejas will be participating along with the fighter aircraft from across the world.

    India homegrown fighter jets LCA Tejas to enthral spectators at Singapore Air Show-2022-dnm

    “The participation of IAF in the Air Show provides India with the opportunity to showcase the Tejas aircraft and to interact with counterparts from RSAF (Royal Singapore Air Force) and other participating contingents,” IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Ashish Moghe said. 

    Also read: Amidst tussle over Ukraine issue, Russia, US navies to participate in Milan exercise

    Prior to this, the IAF had showcased its indigenous aircraft and formation aerobatic teams in similar Air Shows like LIMA-2019 in Malaysia and Dubai Air Show-2021.

    Singapore Air Show is a biennial event which provides a platform for the Global Aviation Industry to showcase their products.

    India homegrown fighter jets LCA Tejas to enthral spectators at Singapore Air Show-2022-dnm

    As per reports, a total of 8 flying displays and flypasts from four air forces and two commercial companies have been scheduled.

    The air forces from Singapore, India, Indonesia and the US will showcase their capabilities during the show.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2022, 3:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Navy to host Presidential Fleet Review from Feb 26 in Visakhapatnam-dnm

    Amidst tussle over Ukraine issue, Russia, US navies to participate in Milan exercise

    Story behind viral photo of soldiers armed with 7.62mm SiG Sauer rifles

    Story behind viral photo of soldiers armed with 7.62mm SiG Sauer rifles

    Unveiled Veer new Made in India combat helmet for Sikh soldiers

    Unveiled: A new Made in India combat helmet for Sikh soldiers

    Instagram Facebook accounts of Chinar Corps restored

    Instagram, Facebook accounts of Chinar Corps restored

    Facebook Instagram block Army's Chinar Corps; no response since 10 days

    Facebook, Instagram block Army's Chinar Corps; no response since 10 days

    Recent Stories

    India sends medical assistance to Kiribati amid logistical challenges-dnm

    India sends medical assistance to Kiribati amid logistical challenges

    BJP claims scam in Maharashtra; alleges Uddhav govt gave Rs 100 cr COVID centres contract to Raut's partner-dnm

    BJP claims scam in Maharashtra; alleges Uddhav govt gave Rs 100 cr COVID centres contract to Raut’s partner

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: All about Hugh Edmeades, the auctioneer who collapse mid-event

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: All about Hugh Edmeades, the auctioneer who collapsed mid-event

    Explained WB Guv prorogues Assembly; law about Governor's power to discontinue session-dnm

    Explained: WB Guv prorogues Assembly; law about Governor’s power to discontinue session

    Mud Mud Ke song out Jacqueline Fernandez Michele Morrone steamy chemistry will blow your mind watch drb

    Mud Mud Ke song out: Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone’s steamy chemistry will blow your mind; watch

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 88): Sunil Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 88): Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 10 most expensive overseas players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive overseas players to date

    Video Icon
    Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab: Kerala Governor's history lesson

    'Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab': Kerala Governor's history lesson

    Video Icon