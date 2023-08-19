India, China attempt confidence building measures for disengagement at eastern Ladakh

Ever since violent clashes took place in the Galwan Valley, New Delhi has maintained that bilateral relations with China cannot be normal unless there is peace along the border areas.

India and China on Friday held military talks at the division commander level to discuss issues pertaining to the disengagement of men and weapons from remaining standoff areas in Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh. Sources in the defence establishment said that talks at the Major General level were held as part of confidence-building measures on the ground.

It should be noted that the development took place about a week after the 19th Corps Commander Level talks held on August 13-14 at Chushul-Moldo. It was for the first time that the meeting happened for two days. Ever since violent clashes took place in the Galwan Valley, New Delhi has maintained that bilateral relations with China cannot be normal unless there is peace along the border areas.

From the Indian side, Major General Prasanna Mishra participated in the talks with his Chinese counterpart. Major General Prasanna is commander of the Indian Army’s 3 Division, which takes care of the 832-km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Ladakh region.

The standoff at Depsang Y-Junction and Demchok is a legacy issue. Sources further added that the Depsang standoff has resulted in Indian forces being denied movement to traditional patrolling points like PP 10, PP11, PP 11A, PP12 and PP13, covering 952 sq km. According to reports, several tents have been pitched by the Chinese on the Indian side in Demchok and have disagreed to move back. The Chinese side dominates around 150 sqkms in this area. So far, the men and machines have been disengaged from Galwan, North and South banks of Pangong Tso, Gogra-Hot Springs.

