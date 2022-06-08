Goa: Indian Navy, Australian Air Force undertake joint maritime surveillance activity

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India and Australia carry out a 3-day coordinated operation involving Anti-Submarine Warfare and Surface surveillance off the Goa coast.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Panaji, First Published Jun 8, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

    Panaji: Aiming to enhance interoperability between two maritime forces, India and Australia kick started a 3-day coordinated operation on Tuesday involving Anti-Submarine Warfare and Surface surveillance off the Goa coast. The operations will end on June 9. 

    Indian Navy deployed its surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft P8I while its Australian Air Force had sent P8A to undertake the joint operation.

    About three months back, the Indian Navy’s P8I aircraft had operated from Darwin in Australia and participated in coordinated operations with RAAF P8A in Northern Australian waters. 

    The Indian and Australian P8 aircraft have regularly undertaken coordinated operations as part of various bilateral and multilateral exercises like MALABAR and AUSINDEX.

    Deputy Chief of Joint Operations, Air Vice Marshal Michael Kitcher, said that this maritime surveillance activity paved the way for deeper and more sophisticated operational cooperation between India and Australia.

    “India is one of our closest security partners. This activity demonstrates the strength of our bilateral defence relationship, the tangible value of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and our shared commitment to an open, secure and prosperous Indo‑Pacific.”

    “This is an important opportunity for Indian and Australian squadrons to enhance their tactical skills, conduct information-sharing exchanges and further strengthen combined capabilities.”

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
