Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Germany hints its submarine maker TKMS could win $5.8 billion deal for 6 next-gen stealth boats

    "We are talking about a deal of TKMS, about six submarines but of course, the procedure is not finished yet. But I think the German industry is at a good place in that race," German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius told media persons in New Delhi. 

    Germany says its submarine maker TKMS could win $5.8 billion deal for 6 next-gen stealth boats
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 8:29 PM IST

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius on Tuesday held a bilateral dialogue in the national capital, wherein the talks on a submarine construction deal and investment in India’s two defence corridors -- Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu dominated the discussion. 

    German defence giant ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) is in the race to build six next-generation stealth conventional submarines worth $5.8 billion under Indian Navy’s Project 75 (I).

    Massive! GE may start making fighter aircraft engines in India, deal likely during PM Modi's US visit

    "We are talking about a deal of TKMS, about six submarines but of course, the procedure is not finished yet. But I think the German industry is at a good place in that race," Pistorius told media persons in New Delhi. 

    The Request for Proposal (RFP) for these submarines was issued in July 2021 and has been extended up to August 2023. As part of the deal, the foreign submarine maker has to partner with an Indian company to construct them in the country. 

    The submarine manufacturer will also have to transfer a niche technology for fuel-cell-based Air Independent Propulsion (AIP). This is the clause that most of the foreign firms failed to meet, except the German and South Korean companies.

    According to the sources, Berlin is keen on sealing the deal via an inter-governmental agreement. The German company has agreed to join hands with the Defence Public Sector Undertaking Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL).

    During their talks, Rajnath Singh highlighted the potential opportunities in defence production and emphasized the scope for German investments to give impetus to India’s supply chains.

    Singh also emphasized the symbiotic nature of the relationship between India and Germany.

    Rs 50000 crore submarine deal on agenda when Rajnath Singh meets German counterpart

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 8:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Made in India heavyweight torpedo successfully tested (WATCH)

    Made in India heavyweight torpedo successfully tested (WATCH)

    GE may start making fighter aircraft engines in India, deal likely during PM Modi's US visit

    Massive! GE may start making fighter aircraft engines in India, deal likely during PM Modi's US visit

    Rs 50000 crore submarine deal on agenda when Rajnath Singh meets German counterpart Boris next week

    Rs 50000 crore submarine deal on agenda when Rajnath Singh meets German counterpart Boris next week

    55 Saudi naval cadets are receiving sea training in India

    55 Saudi naval cadets are receiving sea training in India (WATCH)

    9 Years of Modi government: Defence exports surge powered by 'Aatmanirbharta'

    9 Years of Modi Government: Defence exports surge powered by 'Aatmanirbharta'

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri SEXY video, photos: Raksha Gupta, Pradeep Pandey's HOT beach romance goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video, photos: Raksha Gupta, Pradeep Pandey's HOT beach romance goes viral-WATCH

    Malware attack on AIIMS Delhi thwarted; threat to E-Hospital services neutralised

    BREAKING: Malware attack on AIIMS Delhi thwarted; threat to E-Hospital services neutralised

    Why does Amitabh Bachchan greet his fans barefoot every Sunday outside Jalsa? Know what he says ADC

    Why does Amitabh Bachchan greet his fans barefoot every Sunday outside Jalsa? Know what he says

    Here are 7 signs that your partner is cheating on you ADC

    Here are 6 signs that your partner is cheating on you

    Zerodha Nikhil Kamath commits to donate most of his wealth becomes India youngest contributor to The Giving Pledge gcw

    Nikhil Kamath commits to donate most of his wealth, becomes youngest contributor to 'The Giving Pledge'

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon