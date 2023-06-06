Germany hints its submarine maker TKMS could win $5.8 billion deal for 6 next-gen stealth boats

"We are talking about a deal of TKMS, about six submarines but of course, the procedure is not finished yet. But I think the German industry is at a good place in that race," German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius told media persons in New Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius on Tuesday held a bilateral dialogue in the national capital, wherein the talks on a submarine construction deal and investment in India’s two defence corridors -- Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu dominated the discussion.

German defence giant ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) is in the race to build six next-generation stealth conventional submarines worth $5.8 billion under Indian Navy’s Project 75 (I).

Massive! GE may start making fighter aircraft engines in India, deal likely during PM Modi's US visit

"We are talking about a deal of TKMS, about six submarines but of course, the procedure is not finished yet. But I think the German industry is at a good place in that race," Pistorius told media persons in New Delhi.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) for these submarines was issued in July 2021 and has been extended up to August 2023. As part of the deal, the foreign submarine maker has to partner with an Indian company to construct them in the country.

The submarine manufacturer will also have to transfer a niche technology for fuel-cell-based Air Independent Propulsion (AIP). This is the clause that most of the foreign firms failed to meet, except the German and South Korean companies.

According to the sources, Berlin is keen on sealing the deal via an inter-governmental agreement. The German company has agreed to join hands with the Defence Public Sector Undertaking Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL).

During their talks, Rajnath Singh highlighted the potential opportunities in defence production and emphasized the scope for German investments to give impetus to India’s supply chains.

Singh also emphasized the symbiotic nature of the relationship between India and Germany.

Rs 50000 crore submarine deal on agenda when Rajnath Singh meets German counterpart