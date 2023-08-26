Defence Secretary lays keel of four Fast Patrol vessels for Indian Coast Guard at GSL

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane laid the keel of four Coast Guard Fast Patrol vessels (FPVs) at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL). Speaking on the occasion, he applauded the efforts of Goa Shipyard in achieving this milestone, especially the scale of indigenization in collaboration with the Indian industry.

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Friday laid keel for the construction of four fast patrol vessels (FPV) for the Indian Coast Guard at Goa Shipyard Limited. The keel laying symbolises formal commencement of construction process of any ship. These vessels are designed in-house design of the GSL and will be fitted with most modern and technologically advanced machinery and computerized controls systems, making them the most advanced Fast Patrol Vessels in service with the Indian Coast Guard on delivery.



Here's everything you need to know about fast patrol vessels

It will be a medium range weapon fitted surface vessel with an overall Length of 51.43 mtrs, Breadth is 8 mtrs, Draft is 2.15 mtrs and complement 42 that includes 7 Officers and 35 Sailors. The ship is propelled with twin engine with a maximum speed of 27 Knots. It has endurance of 1500 Nautical Miles at Cruising speed (12-14 Knots) with 25 per cent reserve fuel and displacement of 320 tonnes.

Also Read | Helicopter upgrades, guns and more... MoD clears acquisition proposals worth Rs 7,800 crore

The ship will be capable of operating in sea conditions upto sea state 4 and survivability upto sea state 6. It will have an expected service life of 20 years. During hostilities and wartime, it will provide communication link and escort the coastal convoys.



On the occasion, the defence secretary also inauguration the New Stores Complex. Speaking on the occasion, Giridhar Aramane applauded the efforts put in by Goa Shipyard in achieving this milestone, especially the scale of indigenization in collaboration with the Indian industry. He emphasized on the importance to nurture and develop the shipbuilding industry of the country which has had a rich legacy in the past.

Also Read | Indian Army's first two Agniveer batches show 'Agnipath' is achieving its mission

While highlighting the major achievements of the Shipyard, he emphasized that this industry is increasingly becoming competitive and elucidated the importance for the GSL employees and management to gear up in terms of efficiency and competitiveness in order to retain the cutting edge.