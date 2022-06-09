Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hands over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam

The boats were given by Rajnath Singh at a ceremony in the Hong Ha shipyard amid increasing maritime security cooperation between the two sides.

Taking the bilateral defence cooperation to a new height, India handed over 12 High-Speed Guard Boats to Vietnam on June 9 in Hai Phong.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on an official tour to the southeast Asian country, termed the project as a glowing example of 'Make in India, Make for the World' envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The high-speed boats were built under the Government of India's USD 100 million Defence Line of Credit to Vietnam.

The first five boats were constructed in India's Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Shipyard, and the other seven in Hong Ha Shipyard.

In his address, Rajnath Singh said that the project's successful completion, despite the challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is a testimonial to the commitment and professional excellence of the Indian defence manufacturing sector as also of Hong Ha Shipyard.

The minister exuded confidence that the project would be a precursor to many more cooperative defence projects between India and Vietnam in future.

He further invited Vietnam to become a part of India's defence industrial transformation through enhanced cooperation.

