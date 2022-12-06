Connectivity with Central Asian countries remains country's key priority: NSA Ajit Doval

In an apparent message to Pakistan, Doval said that "we should honour all UN members to fulfill obligations enshrined in relevant counter-terror conventions and refrain from providing support to entities involved in terror attacks."

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday (December 5) said that the key priority of the country is over connectivity with Central Asian countries. Speaking at the conclave of top security officials of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in Delhi, Doval said that "peaceful, secure and prosperous" Central Asia is in our common interest.

During the first India-Central Asia meeting of the National Security Advisers/Secretaries of Security Councils Doval said, "We meet at a time of great churn and international relations, and uncertainty about the future. A peaceful, secure and prosperous Central Asia is in our common interest."

Also read: Mathura on alert after Hindu Mahasabha calls for reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside mosque; check details

The NSA also noted the security situation in Afghanistan and said that it is an important issue concerning us all. "India's concerns and objectives with regard to immediate priorities and the way forward are similar to those of many of us around the table," Doval said.

With regard to Afghanistan, several Central Asian countries share land borders with it and there have been concerns by them ever since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in August 2021.

In an apparent message to Pakistan, Doval said that "we should honour all UN members to fulfill obligations enshrined in relevant counter-terror conventions and refrain from providing support to entities involved in terror attacks."

Also read: 'Only zero-tolerance approach can defeat terrorism': India recalls 26/11 at UNSC

In November 2021, India hosted a regional dialogue on the situation in Afghanistan that was attended by NSAs of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Notably, the meeting coincides with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and the Central Asian countries.

In January this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the first India-Central Asia Summit in a virtual format which was attended by the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.