Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BEL bags Rs 3000 crore Army order, Rs 1300 crore Navy contracts

    These integrated systems will be a real force-multiplier and will further enhance the electronic warfare capability of the Indian Army in leaps and bounds.

    BEL bags Rs 3000 crore Army order, Rs 1300 crore Navy contracts
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Mar 25, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

    In an attempt to further enhance the capabilities of the Indian Army, the defence ministry has inked a contract with BEL to procure two Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems, 'Project Himshakti', at about Rs 3,000 crore. 

    Also Read: India buys radars, radar receivers worth Rs 3,700 crore for IAF

    BEL has also received several contracts totalling up to Rs 1,300 crore during the last fortnight from the Indian Navy for the supply of indigenously developed Fire Control, Gun Fire Control, Surveillance, Tracking, ESM, Sonar Systems, etc.

    What is Project Himshakti?

    It is an integrated electronic warfare system designed and developed for deployment in mountainous terrain. It has been designed and developed using Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Defence Electronics Research Laboratory's indigenous technology for interception. 

    The Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems will be a real force multiplier and will further enhance the electronic warfare capability of the Indian Army in leaps and bounds. It also has a low-power electronic countermeasures chain and electro-optical sensor sub-system. An electronic countermeasure (ECM) is an electrical or electronic device designed to trick or deceive radar, or other detection systems, like infrared (IR) or lasers. 

    It may be used both offensively and defensively to deny targeting information to an enemy. ‘Project Himshakti’ will encourage the participation of Indian Electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs, which are sub-vendors of BEL. 

    According to the ministry, about three lakh employment will be generated a period of two years. 

    "The project is a significant leap forward in developing indigenous capabilities making the country 'Atmanirbhar', in consonance with the Make-in-India initiative of the Government," it said.

    A day ago, the ministry had also signed a contract with BEL worth Rs 3,700 crore with BEL for 'Arudhra' radars and 129 DR-118 radar warning receivers for the Indian Air Force. With the induction of these systems, the Indian Air Force's surveillance, detection, tracking and electronic warfare capabilities will be enhanced. The DR-118 radar warning receivers will further strengthen the Russian-origin fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30 MKI.

    According to the defence ministry, the project is under the Buy Indian-IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category comprising contemporary and niche technologies. 

    Also Read: Explained: Why India's defence industry finds itself at crossroads

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, the officer with rare distinction of serving in all three Services of Indian Armed Forces

    Meet Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, the officer with rare distinction of serving in all 3 Services

    Column Bangladesh's new submarine base, built with Chinese help, should alarm India

    Bangladesh's new submarine base, built with Chinese help, should alarm India

    India buys radars worth Rs 3,700 crore for the Indian Air Force

    India buys radars, radar receivers worth Rs 3,700 crore for IAF

    First batch of Navy's Agniveers ready 'to tread the Agnipath' (Watch)

    First batch of Navy's Agniveers ready 'to tread the Agnipath' (Watch)

    Army IAF execute 'Vayu Prahar' along Line of Actual Control (WATCH)

    Army, IAF execute 'Vayu Prahar' along Line of Actual Control (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Meet Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, the officer with rare distinction of serving in all three Services of Indian Armed Forces

    Meet Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, the officer with rare distinction of serving in all 3 Services

    iPhone 15 series may have A17 Bionic chipset iPhone 15 Pro likely to feature titanium frame gcw

    iPhone 15 series may have A17 Bionic chipset, iPhone 15 Pro likely to feature titanium frame

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Ardent fans are thrilled to see Salman Khan in 'Lungi'; is a massy song in making? vma

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Ardent fans are thrilled to see Salman Khan in 'Lungi'; is a massy song in making?

    WPL 2023, MI vs UPW: UP Warriorz rue Nat Sciver-Brunt dropped catch post defeat to Mumbai Indians-ayh

    WPL 2023: UP Warriorz rue Nat Sciver-Brunt's dropped catch post defeat to Mumbai Indians

    Apple makes 3 day attendance mandatory may be fired if they fail to comply Report gcw

    Apple employees could get fired if they fail to comply 3 days mandatory attendance: Report

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon