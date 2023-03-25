BEL bags Rs 3000 crore Army order, Rs 1300 crore Navy contracts

These integrated systems will be a real force-multiplier and will further enhance the electronic warfare capability of the Indian Army in leaps and bounds.

In an attempt to further enhance the capabilities of the Indian Army, the defence ministry has inked a contract with BEL to procure two Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems, 'Project Himshakti', at about Rs 3,000 crore.

BEL has also received several contracts totalling up to Rs 1,300 crore during the last fortnight from the Indian Navy for the supply of indigenously developed Fire Control, Gun Fire Control, Surveillance, Tracking, ESM, Sonar Systems, etc.

What is Project Himshakti?

It is an integrated electronic warfare system designed and developed for deployment in mountainous terrain. It has been designed and developed using Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Defence Electronics Research Laboratory's indigenous technology for interception.

The Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems will be a real force multiplier and will further enhance the electronic warfare capability of the Indian Army in leaps and bounds. It also has a low-power electronic countermeasures chain and electro-optical sensor sub-system. An electronic countermeasure (ECM) is an electrical or electronic device designed to trick or deceive radar, or other detection systems, like infrared (IR) or lasers.

It may be used both offensively and defensively to deny targeting information to an enemy. ‘Project Himshakti’ will encourage the participation of Indian Electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs, which are sub-vendors of BEL.

According to the ministry, about three lakh employment will be generated a period of two years.

"The project is a significant leap forward in developing indigenous capabilities making the country 'Atmanirbhar', in consonance with the Make-in-India initiative of the Government," it said.

A day ago, the ministry had also signed a contract with BEL worth Rs 3,700 crore with BEL for 'Arudhra' radars and 129 DR-118 radar warning receivers for the Indian Air Force. With the induction of these systems, the Indian Air Force's surveillance, detection, tracking and electronic warfare capabilities will be enhanced. The DR-118 radar warning receivers will further strengthen the Russian-origin fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30 MKI.

According to the defence ministry, the project is under the Buy Indian-IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category comprising contemporary and niche technologies.

