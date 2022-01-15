Army Day 2022: 'The nation is proud of the Indian Army'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wishes Indian Army personnel and their families on the occasion of Army Day.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday wished Indian Army personnel and their families on the occasion of Army Day.

Taking to social media, the defence minister said, "Our Army has distinguished itself as a courageous and professional force, unwavering in their commitment to defend the country. The nation is proud of the Indian Army."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wished the Indian Army personnel.

While asserting that India was proud of the Army's contribution in peacekeeping missions overseas, the Prime Minister noted how they serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping people during humanitarian crises, including natural disasters.

Stating that the Army is known for its bravery and professionalism, the Prime Minister said words cannot do justice to the force's invaluable contribution towards national safety.

Earlier in the day, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane, in a message for his personnel, said that the force enjoys a distinctive place in the hearts of the country's citizens. He further said that while operational effectiveness to meet future threats and challenges would be the prime focus, the Indian Army's contribution to nation-building will remain an enduring theme.

The Army chief noted how despite the twin challenges in the form of the developments along the northern borders and the Covid-19 pandemic, the Army personnel had safeguarded the territorial integrity of the country and maintained peace.

Saluting the supreme sacrifice of the brave-hearts whose acts of valour in the line of duty shall continue to inspire generations, General Naravane said he was confident about the military character -- built upon secular credentials, discipline and professionalism -- strengthening the Army's resolve to meet the aspirations of an emerging India.

