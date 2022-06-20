Agnipath scheme protests: Over 1,200 people arrested; hundreds of FIRs registered

More than 1,200 people have been arrested so far for allegedly participating in violent protests against the Agnipath scheme.

Violent protests against the Agnipath scheme for defence recruitment have been rising across India as a police crackdown on troublemakers continued on Sunday. More than 1,200 people have been arrested so far for allegedly participating in violent protests against the scheme. According to official data, police have arrested 1,237 persons in all - 804 in Bihar, 387 in Uttar Pradesh and 46 in Telangana's Secunderabad.

According to a statement issued by Bihar Police Headquarters, 804 people have been arrested so far in connection with the large-scale violence and arson, which had the state in its throes last week. The number of FIRs registered in connection with the protests stood at 145 in Bihar, and the tracing of persons suspected of instigating or indulging in anti-social activities continued.

As many as 387 people have been arrested so far across Uttar Pradesh in connection with the violent protests against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme. The arrests have been made from 11 districts, including Ballia (109), Mathura (70), Jaunpur (41), Varanasi (36), Aligarh (35), Ghazipur (23), and Chandauli (23).

Police have lodged 34 FIRs in connection with the protests till Sunday, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said. Of the 387 people nabbed so far, 145 were arrested as a preventive measure under Section 151 of the CrPC, he said.

Meanwhile, as many as 46 people have been arrested in connection with the arson and violence at the Secunderabad Railway Station on June 17, a senior official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) confirmed on Sunday. The protesters were allegedly provoked by some of the army recruitment coaching academies for the violence, said Anuradha, Superintendent of Police (GRP), to reporters.

On Sunday, the three military services came out with a broad schedule of enrolment under the new policy and warned those who indulged in violence and arson will not be inducted. The government banned as many as 35 WhatsApp groups that were allegedly spreading fake news about the scheme.

In a stern warning to those indulging in destructive protests over the scheme, Lt Gen Anil Puri, additional secretary in the Department of Military Affairs, said youths who were involved in arson and violence would not be able to join the three services as a police verification process will be carried out before enrolling anyone. He also said the aspirants would have to pledge they were not part of protests or incidents of arson.

Meanwhile, stepping up its attack on the Centre, the Congress held a 'Satyagraha' in the national capital in support of those protesting the scheme, with party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urging the youth to recognise "fake nationalists" and ensure that a new government is formed in the country which shows "real patriotism".

"There is no space for indiscipline in the armed forces. There is no space for arson and violence. All those who want to become a part of the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme will have to give a certificate that they were not part of any arson," Puri told a press conference addressed by top military officials.

Responding to a question on whether the government proposed to review or roll back the scheme because of the protests, Lt Gen Puri shot back, "No, why should there be a rollback?"

The Centre on Saturday announced several placatory incentives, including a 10 per cent reservation in vacancies in the defence ministry and paramilitary forces for Agnipath retirees, as it tried to defuse the violent protests that raged on against the new military recruitment scheme in many states and the opposition parties stepped up pressure for a rollback.

The Union home ministry has also decided to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles. A 10 per cent reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and civilian defence posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's office.

(With inputs from PTI)