A pragmatic pause: India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision in defense yields to immediate needs

India has put off its goal of achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing and procurement because of urgent maritime security concerns. To address these immediate needs, the country is placing quick orders with international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). India's goal of ‘self-reliance’ now awaits its own war-ready defence equipment to become available as international OEMs have received small, urgent orders.

A senior Indian defence official told Shephard media outlet, a reputable UK-based publication that India often gets a bad deal since bulk purchases offer better prices. He mentioned that six more platforms were needed. However, a decision must be made on whether to purchase the latest version and upgrade the current aircraft, or to buy the older version.

To protect their territorial waters and maintain interoperability with the US, Australia, India, New Zealand and South Korea have acquired Boeing’s P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. In 2020, Boeing completed the delivery of 22 E-model Apache helicopters to the Indian Air Force (IAF), in consonance with a contract inked in 2013.

Later, a contract was signed to produce six AH-64E helicopters for the Indian Army, but delivery has been delayed due to supplier issues, according to an official. The Financial Times reports that Boeing has 897 direct suppliers and 55,739 next-tier suppliers, the most among the top five US defence companies.

The media outlet could not confirm whether the delay was also due to a shortage of Lockheed Martin AGM 114 Hellfire anti-tank missiles, which are used on the Apaches and were sent to Ukraine, instead. Boeing declined to comment on the matter.

The Indian armed forces were embroiled in their own wranglings, the official said. If the decision had been made jointly, the army would already have its Apaches. In anticipation of the Apache deliveries, the Army Aviation Corps had established its first squadron in Jodhpur in March to operate the helicopters.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is planning to introduce the 13-ton Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) to replace the Mi-17s. A model of the IMRH was showcased at Aero India in 2023. The media outlet has learnt that Boeing has been collaborating with HAL on its rotor assembly. This partnership could be a significant opportunity for HAL, as developing the IMRH will lay the groundwork for future projects. HAL is forming a joint venture with Safran Helicopter Engines to create what they call “the most suitable propulsion solution for the IMRH and its naval version, the Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter.”

Boeing is also waiting to bid on an order for 12 delayed VVIP helicopters for senior leadership to replace the ageing Mi-17s. AgustaWestland, which won the order in 2010 and delivered three AW 101 helicopters in 2013, was blacklisted and the order was cancelled due to allegations of irregularities.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

