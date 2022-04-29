Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Army wants new mounted guns along borders with China, Pakistan

    The gun system should be able to fire all in-service ammunition at the time of trials and also have the capability to operate on existing roads and tracks

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 29, 2022, 4:25 PM IST

    Aiming to have an effective security apparatus along the border areas amidst the ongoing standoff with China, the Indian Army has issued a request for information for the procurement of 105MM/37 calibre mounted gun systems to be deployed on the northern borders. 

    As per the RFI issued by the Indian Army on April 29, it says that the field regiments are to be equipped with mounted gun systems to provide shoot and scoot capability for operations in mountains.  

    The systems will be stationed in mountains and High-Altitude Areas along the northern borders that have boundaries with its both adversaries -- China and Pakistan -- for carrying out artillery tasks.

    Currently, the Indian Army operates only towed gun systems that take much longer time logistic wise in comparison to mounted guns. The towed gun systems are also long and massive.  

    As per the RFI, the gun system should be able to fire all in-service ammunition at the time of trials and also have the capability to operate on existing roads and tracks, existing and created, in mountains and High-Altitude Areas along Northern Borders.  

    It should have an Inertial Navigation System based sight system with the capability to provide orientation and fixation to the Gun System. The fire and control system should also have the capability to provide day and night direct and indirect firing.  

    In addition to indirect engagement of the targets, the gun system should have the capability to engage targets by Direct Firing or Direct and Indirect firing day and night.  

    The gun system should have a Built-in Test Facility to support fault finding and repairs of the equipment. 

    Among the other conditions, the system should have 50 per cent Make-in-India content, aimed to further realise the government's ambitious 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative in the defence sector.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 4:27 PM IST
