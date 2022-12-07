25 Buddhist women, on national integration tour, meet Indian Army chief

These women belong to far-flung villages, namely Hanu-Yokma and Hanu-Goma of Hanu-Aryan Valley, located in the Kargil district of the Union Territory of Ladakh

As part of a National Integration Tour, a total of 25 young Buddhist women from Ladakh met Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande in the national capital on Wednesday.

The tour is being conducted by the Indian Army's 8 Mountain Division. All women, who are in the 22-65 age group, visited Leh, Delhi, Varanasi and Bodh Gaya and saw the country's rich cultural heritage.

These women belong to far-flung villages, namely Hanu-Yokma and Hanu-Goma of Hanu-Aryan Valley, located in the Kargil district of the Union Territory of Ladakh. Among these women, two of them are vibrant and meritorious, pursuing their higher studies at Leh.

The tour commenced on November 22 with a visit to Leh Raj Niwas, wherein they interacted with the Lieutenant Governor. On November 25, they met President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In Lucknow, these women interacted with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on November 27. In Varanasi, they visited the National Archery Centre, Banaras Hindu University and got an insight into the Hindu faith at Dashashwamedh Ghat. They also went to Sarnath.

In the next leg of their visit, they went to Rajgir, Bodh Gaya, in Bihar. The group visited the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Gaya and witnessed the Passing out Parade rehearsal of Gentlemen Cadets and the adventurous multi-activity display.

The national integration tour was conceptualised as an educational, awareness and motivational tour for people living in far-flung villages of Leh, Ladakh and border areas.

The tour provides opportunities to know the country, explore and meet new people and also broaden their perspective. The tour commenced after a gap of over two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide.

