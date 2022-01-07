  • Facebook
    14th round of India-China LAC talks on January 12

    The talk is expected to take place on de-escalation from the points where disengagement has taken place. 

    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 8:33 PM IST
    The 14th round of Corps Commanders-level talks between India and China will take place on January 12 to resolve the border standoff at remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh. The talk is expected to take place on de-escalation from the points where disengagement has taken place. 

    Sources in the government machinery said that the next round of military talks is scheduled to happen on Wednesday. It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian Army would be represented as newly-appointed Leh-based IXV Corps Commander Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta as he assumed the charge on January 5. He replaced Lt Gen PGK Menon. 

    The troops of India and China have so far disengaged from the banks of north and south Pangong Tso and Gogra heights. The last round of talks had lasted for 8.5 hours in October last year and yielded no result as the Chinese side failed to provide any concrete resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh region. 

    The border standoff with China’s PLA at multiple locations in the Ladakh region has entered into over 20 months now. "The meeting will be held to discuss the disengagement from Hot Springs area and the overall de-escalation process," sources said. The two sides have deployed over 50,000 troops and heavy weapons along the LAC in the region.

    Also Read: China building new bridge over Pangong Tso to enable PLA troops to reach LAC quicker

    Also Read: Eyeing intel on Chinese movements, Indian Army allows winter grazing along LAC

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 8:33 PM IST
