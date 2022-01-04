  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China building new bridge over Pangong Tso to enable PLA troops to reach LAC quicker

    First Published Jan 4, 2022, 9:45 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Once the Chinese construct their bridge, the distance between the north and south banks will be reduced by around 150 km to just 50 km.

    China building new bridge over Pangong Tso to enable PLA troops to reach LAC quicker

    Construction work underway ahead of the Sirjap base of China's PLA. Image Courtesy: Damien Symon/Twitter

    Amidst the ongoing border standoff with India, China has been cranking up its border infrastructure in areas that have been claimed by India in eastern Ladakh's Pangong Tso. A new bridge is being built over Pangong Tso that will connect the north and south banks of the lake, which is over 20 km away from Finger 8. New Delhi has been claiming that the Line of Actual Control passes through Finger 8 while China claims it to be Finger 4.

    As per the satellite images, which have surfaced on social media, construction work is underway ahead of the Sirjap base of China's People Liberation of Army, connecting the north and south banks of the lake. China's PLA has its permanent base at Sirjap. 

    Since the two countries engaged in a standoff, which even triggered a violent faceoff in the Galwan Valley, the two sides have been enhancing their infrastructure to reduce their quick response time in case of a war-like situation. The idea was to ensure that the troops can be easily mobilised as and when required. 

    Once the Chinese construct their bridge, the distance between the north and south banks will be reduced by around 150 km to just 50 km. Pangong Tso is a 135-km-long high altitude (around 14,300ft) lake with around 45 kilometres on the Indian side of the LAC and the rest in Tibet.

    China building new bridge over Pangong Tso to enable PLA troops to reach LAC quicker

    Image: One of the bridges that India has built on 255km long Darbuk-Shyok-DBO road

    It is pertinent to mention here that in August 2020, taking a preemptive measure, the Indian Army had outmanoeuvred China to dominate the previously-unoccupied heights of the Kailash Range on Pangong Tso's south bank. Having dominated this range, the Indian troops had the advantage of being capable of executing an offensive strike against China’s Moldo garrison. 

    In February 2021, the Indian troops disengaged from this range after the two militaries decided to withdraw from other friction points. Sources in the Indian Army told, "The bridge is being built by China on their side. It is over 40-km away from LAC."

    China has been against New Delhi ramping up its infrastructure along the border areas as it fears that India could capture Aksai Chin and Lhasa-Kashgar highway. In a major boost to its border infrastructure, India had completed a 255-km-long Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie road, which touches the base of Karakoram pass. It is almost 10-km away from the LAC. With the construction of the road, the travel time for the security forces is reduced from two days to just 6 hours.

    Also Read: Eyeing intel on Chinese movements, Indian Army allows winter grazing along LAC

    Also Read: China maps out new provocation; renames 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Round up 2021 yearend special Indian armed forces broke barriers

    Round-up 2021: The year Indian armed forces broke barriers

    Chinese maps out new provocation; renames 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh

    China maps out new provocation; renames 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh

    Spooked by India's Rafale jets, Pakistan buys full squadron of 25 J-10C fighter aircraft from China

    Spooked by India's Rafale jets, Pakistan buys full squadron of 25 J-10C fighters from China

    Remembering Havildar Naren Chandra Das who escorted Dalai Lama while he was fleeing

    Remembering the Havildar who helped Dalai Lama escape Chinese

    Startups invited to provide AI-based tech to guard India's borders

    Startups invited to provide AI-based tech to guard India's borders

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Khloe Kardashian ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson paternity test results out publicly apologises to Khloe drb

    Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity test results out; publicly apologises to Khloe

    New York AG subpoenas Trump, Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr, seeks depositions in fraud inquiry into family business-dnm

    New York AG subpoenas Trump, Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr, seeks depositions in fraud inquiry into family business

    India vaccinates over 41 lakh children on day 1; PM Modi, Mansukh Mandaviya hail feat-dnm

    India vaccinates over 41 lakh children on day 1; PM Modi, Mansukh Mandaviya hail feat

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19 - ADT

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19

    Hollywood Bachelor In Paradise star Demi Burnett talks about her mental health struggle read detail

    'Bachelor In Paradise’ star Demi Burnett, talks about her mental health struggle; read details

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon